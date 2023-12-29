Resurfaced Spider-Man Interview Clip Has Tom Holland Ignoring Zendaya’s Flirting, And Fans Have All The Feels For Her: ‘Oh Honey’

Not only did Tom Holland and Zendaya get to star in a trilogy of Spider-Man movies across five years, the pair of actors also became real-life partners along the way. It’s one of the sweetest instances of co-stars becoming partners , and as the couple continue to stay strong as they reportedly live together in a $3 million London home , fans are looking back at the beginning stages of their blossoming love with a throwback interview clip that has been making the rounds on TikTok feeds as of late.

Check out this in-between moment from an interview of Holland and Zendaya promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming circa 2017. The TikTok video has fans of the couple feeling for Zendaya during what was likely the early days of their fondness for one another.

During an interview where the future couple sat next to each other and answered questions related to the first Spider-Man movie of theirs, Zendaya made a comment that had both of them doing some quick little dance moves between the next question. But as the next question is coming in for the Peter Parker performer, the actress just keeps going with the bit by doing more dance moves in her chair to get him laughing.

It looks like Holland tried to ignore her flirting in the interest of staying present in the interview, but he can’t help but let out a chuckle before asking the journalist to repeat the question. It’s such a cute little moment from baby Tomdaya, likely long before they started dating. Check out how fans responded to the moment in the comment section:

“She wanted to make him laugh bad girlie was in love 😭”

“Oh honey she kept going”

“She likes him SO MUCH 😭”

“These interviews always remind me when u like someone everyone can tell except for you😭”

“LMAOOO she’s so me when I’m in love”

“U CANT BLAME HER ITS TOM HOLLAND”

Viewers of the video couldn’t stop calling out Zendaya for her tell-tale crush in this video as she distracted Tom Holland mid-interview with her playful flirting that she probably didn’t even realize at the time was flirting. From the outside, fans are having a field day with this throwback, with many of them talking about the secondhand embarrassment they felt over Zendaya clearly being “in love” with MCU’s Spider-Man back in 2017.

Many of the fans took solace that even Zendaya has her funny flirting moments like they do, except hers were recorded on camera. It’s a fun little moment to look back on over six years later as the two have become such an iconic power couple.

For the most part, they keep their relationship rather private, with Holland sharing earlier this year it's important to him to “keep the most sacred” . The couple have been primarily out of the public eye this year, but they were seen rocking out to a Beyoncé concert together and doing community service in Oakland .