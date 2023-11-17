Social Media Has Quickly Chosen A Favorite Line From The Madame Web Trailer, And The Memes Are Excellent

While I happened to dig Dakota Johnson’s first Madame Web trailer , it would seem Spidey fans aren’t as forgiving when it comes to the upcoming superhero movie . Social Media has quickly chosen a particular favorite line from the trailer to give the meme treatment, and honestly, the results are excellently funny.

The line of dialogue at the center of everyone's ire comes from Johnson’s “sleepy” delivery of the, let's be generous, clunky line of voice-over: “He was in the Amazon with my Mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." Little did the filmmakers know that this seemingly serious line of exposition would become the center of a comedic storm taking place on X (formerly Twitter).

Users have humorously incorporated the less-than-stellar Madame Web dialogue into classic movie scenes and popular memes, transforming a serious moment into hilariously out-of-context gems. SAG-AFTRA actor @realJaredGilman creatively placed Dakota Johnson's Madame Web in the widely-used "Vince McMahon Reaction" meme. Each line of the solemn dialogue is paired with reactions from the former WWE Chairman and CEO, adding an element of shock and amazement. It's a must-see for a good laugh, and you can find it embedded below.

User @auspices has added another layer of humor, noting that Dakota Johnson delivered the infamous line with the energy of the unconscious Vince McMahon in a hospital bed, writing: They captioned the post: "but delivered with this energy." Check out @auspices' spot-on observation and meme below.

But delivered with this energy.

@shannonandswift cleverly incorporated the clairvoyant Spider-verse character's dialogue into a notorious horror movie scene from Freddy vs. Jason. In this moment, Lori Campbell declares, "Freddy died by fire, Jason by water, how can we use that?" The juxtaposition of Web's self-serious revelation in this context adds humor, which you can enjoy for yourself below.

The trend continues, and a standout comes from @lite_thespark , who placed the cringy dialogue into the classic but wooden delivery of an iconic Star Wars scene.

Imagine Jodie Foster's Oscar-winning character Clarice Starling overhearing Multiple Miggs in his cell discussing time spent in the Amazon with her mom researching spiders just before she died. Thanks to @RufusTSuperfly , you don't have to imagine – it's brought to life for your enjoyment.

Many X users agree on a standout meme, and it's from TV writer William Yu . He paired the dialogue with the legendary scene from Bong Joon-ho’s Academy Award-winning Parasite , where Park So-dam's character, Ki-Jung, sings the "Jessica Jingle," a mnemonic device she uses to remember details of her fake identity. Honestly, it's perfect.

As the Twitterverse continues to meme Madame Web, I can't help but feel excited about the upcoming movie . Despite the arguably subpar voiceover in the trailer, which is hard to defend, Dakota's dialogue may be a studio-mandated voiceover specifically for the trailer. Considering what we know about Madame Web , which has been limited, and the absence of her character speaking in the "In the Amazon" monologue on screen, it could be the studio aimed to guide a more casual audience who aren't familiar with the Spider-Man Universe adjacent characters . However, it is a shame they didn't have the Fifty Shades of Grey star do a second or third take in the audio booth.