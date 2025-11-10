Venom’s Director Weighs In On Why The Films Succeeded While Sony’s Other Spider-Man Spinoffs Flopped
Sony’s Spidey spinoffs have had mixed luck.
Sony’s ongoing attempt to build a Spider-Man cinematic universe without, well, Spider-Man has produced some bumpy results. While Morbius, Kraven, and Madame Web bombed at the box office, Venom defied the odds in 2018, earning over $850 million at the box office and spawning two sequels. So what made it click? Well, Venom’s director weighs in on why the films succeeded while the other Sony Spidey efforts fizzled.
According to director Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the original film, the key wasn’t just Tom Hardy or symbiote spectacle, but was humor and heart. During a recent appearance on The Playlist’s Discourse Podcast, the Uncharted helmer opened up about the unique challenges of launching Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise and how they leaned into the weirdness. He shared:
Rather than try to overly ground the concept, Fleischer embraced its absurdity. He said the tone drew inspiration from films like All of Me, starring Steve Martin, and An American Werewolf in London, both movies that mixed the supernatural with a strong dose of humor. That same tonal balance carried over into Venom. He continued:
Developing Venom without Spider-Man, arguably the character’s entire narrative backbone, posed a major creative challenge. Since the film was the first in Sony’s Spider-Man-less universe, the team had to build a standalone mythology from scratch. According to Fleischer, the absence of Spider-Man wasn’t a last-minute change; it was part of the concept from the very beginning. While a crossover was never ruled out entirely, the filmmakers were tasked from day one with creating a version of Venom that could exist entirely on its own.
The Spider-Man restrictions even influenced Venom’s physical design. Without a direct connection to the webslinger, the filmmakers had to scrap the character’s iconic spider chest emblem and invent a new visual identity that made sense within their standalone story. The Zombieland director sees the creative limitations as a blessing in disguise. In his view, the film’s success—both critically and commercially—proved that Venom didn’t need Spider-Man to work. It found its own voice, blending humor, horror, and Hardy’s charisma to launch an unlikely franchise.
Though Ruben Fleischer only helmed the first installment in the Venom trilogy, his direction laid the groundwork for what made the franchise click. You can revisit his original film now with a Disney+ subscription. As for what’s next, Fleischer's 2025 movie release, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, hits theaters on November 14.
