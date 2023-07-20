Spider-Man Fan Art Transforms Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore Into A Live-Action Miles Morales, And I Need This Movie To Be Real

Superhero movies have become a powerful force in the entertainment industry over the last decade and change, and are showing no signs of slowing down. One of the most unique and awarded entries to the genre is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse , which won an Oscar and was expanded into a full-fledged franchise. Those movies star Shameik Moore , who voices the teenage protagonist. Some epic fan art transformed Moore into a live-action Miles Morales, and now I need this movie to be real. Make it happen, Sony!

Miles Morales is relatively new to Marvel comics, but has quickly become a fan favorite. This is partly thanks to the Spider-Verse franchise, which put him at the front and center of the narrative. Fans are eager to see Miles jump to live-action , and actor Shameik Moore has expressed interest in playing the role in that way. Now we can see what he might look like as his signature superhero thanks to fan art from spdrmnkyxxiii’s Instagram . Check it out below:

Take my money and please inject this into my veins. Moore looks absolutely badass rocking Miles’ signature black Spider-Man suit, and would no doubt kill it playing the young hero live-action. Let’s just hope that the powers that be at Sony and Marvel make this happen, and allow the Dope actor to reprise his role.

Spdrmnkyxxiii is a wildly popular digital artist online, with nearly 200k followers on Instagram thanks to epic fan art inspired by fan casting and rumors. In this case, it’s the hope that Shameik Moore will take Miles Morales from animated to a live-action role. Fingers (and webs) crossed that it occurs sooner rather than later.

Right now it feels like Sony could seemingly go anywhere with the Spider-Man franchise. No Way Home ’s ending seemingly wrapped up Tom Holland’s trilogy as Peter Parker, although Marvels fans are expecting him to appear sometime down the line. But since Holland is also taking a break from acting , it might be the perfect time to shift the focus to Miles Morales. But technically all three Peter Parkers feel like they could return, given the crossover craziness of No Way Home.

As for the wild animated franchise, Shameik Moore recently reprised his role as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The ambitious sequel further expanded the multiverse story, and it’s expected that a threequel will be developed shortly, as well as possible spinoffs. Hopefully live-action is in talks as well.