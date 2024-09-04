Tom Holland Dropped A Post About A 'Secret Shoot' And You Know The Fans All Had Similar Takes

While he doesn’t have anything listed for the crop of 2024 movies , MCU actor Tom Holland is still keeping busy. As the upcoming Marvel movies presumably still have him on deck for some future Spider-Man antics, there’s no telling where he’ll pop up next. At least, that’s what we previously thought, as fans have now spotted the friendly neighborhood web-slinger touting a “secret shoot” he’s currently engaged in.

Tom Holland's "Secret Shoot" Tease, And What People Have To Say About It

Of course, when the word “secret” and “Tom Holland” land in the same sentence, fans are going to have some very similar takes. But before we jump into the Marvel Studios related punchlines, take a look at Mr. Holland’s photo, and see if you can spot any sorts of clues:

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) A photo posted by on

Ok, so let’s break down what we can see in this latest snapshot of Spider-Man’s most recent acting avatar. We see Tom Holland wearing some sort of eye treatment, with a bottle of Voss water, and in front of American plugs. So there’s a chance that someone’s eyes need to look quite youthful, while on a secret US shoot, with The Rock’s brand of water present.

Yeah, there’s still a lot of mystery present here, and I’m not sure if just looking at the schedule of upcoming 2025 movies is going to help. Now that we’ve gotten business out of the way, take a look at what fans have had to say about Tom Holland’s new “secret” gig:

Bro just leaked Secret Wars.

Me looking for clues- what does it say on the blue tape, what’s on the envelope, what countries sell Voss water?

Knowing everyone’s zooming in to see if Holland left like the “Spider-Man 4” script “accidentally” in the background somewhere.

Put the phone down, Tom. we know how you are with secrets.

That blue tape did seem like a good lead to follow, but unfortunately I can’t make heads or tails of what’s written on there. And while it feels way too early to be filming Secret Wars related, we all seem to be on the same page in assuming this is a Marvel connected gig, right? So with that in mind, let’s pick apart some of the scenarios that could be at work.

What Potential Marvel Projects Could Tom Holland Be Working On?

My first thought is that if I were a person prone to random MCU betting, I’d say we might see Tom Holland joining the Thunderbolts* cast in some sort of post-credits scene. With a May 5th, 2025 release date secured, this Phase 5 curtain dropper might be setting up the next two Avengers adventures before we kick off Phase 6. Or, if we really want to get adventurous, this hypothetical Marvel adventure might not even be a movie!

Let’s not forget that Avengers Campus’ upcoming King Thanos attraction for Disneyland is taking us through the Multiverse to a realm where the Mad Titan actually won the crucial battle in Avengers: Endgame. Plus, there’s a new Stark Flight Labs attraction that might see Peter Parker helping his deceased mentor put his latest inventions through their paces.

The point is, if Web-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure could land Tom Holland to help anchor its attraction in the MCU, those new D23 Expo announcements could be better signs of what he’s doing that’s so secret. Of course, there's still a distinct possibility that The Impossible actor is using his history of Marvel spoilers to distract us all from a completely unknown gig.