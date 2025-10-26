I’ve Wondered If Another Spider-Man Movie With Tobey Maguire Will Happen, And Someone Just Asked The Writer Who’s Trying To Pitch It

Tom Holland remains the latest actor to play the role of Spider-Man across a series of films. However, as Holland works on the latest installment in his own trilogy, rumors continue to swirl around potential Marvel projects for his predecessors, including Tobey Maguire. As of late, it’s been alleged that another Spidey flick headed up by Maguire could happen, and writer Mattson Tomlin fanned the flames when he revealed he was “trying” to pitch it. I’ve wondered whether this will actually happen, and Tomlin just shared his two cents.

When it comes to the superhero genre, Mattson Tomlin is arguably best known for his (uncredited) work on The Batman, and he also co-penned the sequel in an official capacity with director Matt Reeves. Tomlin knows how to tell a great Gotham City-based story, but it seems he has a keen desire to spin (no pun intended) a yarn about Sam Raimi’s web-slinger. Tomlin revealed earlier this month on that he was hoping to pitch a fourth film in the franchise and, when someone asked him whether he thinks it’ll happen Tomlin said:

Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a ‘no’ yet!

That’s honestly a very measured take from the Project Power scribe, who shared those comments on X while participating in a Q&A session with fans. It seems the writer honestly isn’t sure if such a superhero project will ever come to fruition. However, at the same time, Tomlin also confirms he hasn’t received a hard “no” at this point. Overall, these sentiments convey the tough reality of pitching something in Hollywood while also providing Spidey fans with at least a small glimmer of hope.

Mattson Tomlin isn’t the only person who recently expressed optimism about the prospect of a fourth Spider-Man film set in Sam Raimi’s continuity. Mary Jane Watson actress Kirsten Dunst expressed a willingness to reprise her role, and she even has a fun idea. Dunst would love to see a story that involves Peter and MJ as parents (and I wouldn’t mind that at all). Ahead of that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were wrapped up in rumors regarding their characters allegedly showing up in future Sony-produced flicks.

While that speculation continues, Tom Holland’s fourth Spidey flick remains in production, and there’s been considerable hype surrounding it. Plot details are being kept under wraps by the teams at Sony and Marvel Studios. However, it’s known that the film will serve as a new chapter for Holland’s Parker, who will apparently also cross paths with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Bruce Banner’s the Hulk. On a more subtle note, Holland is also honoring Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Men with some sweet alterations to his suit.

It remains to be seen if Tobey Maguire will be donning his own suit at some point, whether it be for his own solo film or another installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse saga. All the way, though it seems Mattson Tomlin is keeping hope alive in regard to the possibility that a fourth film in Maguire’s series happens.

