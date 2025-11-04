Watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day Actor Almost Get Tricked Into Admitting He's Playing A Villain

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, thanks to its constant release of new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are countless rumors about what director Daniel Destin Cretton might have up his sleeve. Emmy-winning actor Tramell Tillman has a mysterious role in the blockbuster, and you can watch him expertly dodge the question when asked about being the villain.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is super limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with theories and rumors. There's been a ton of debate about who the villain(s) are, as well as the identity of Sadie Sink's mystery character. Fans are also wondering who Tillman might play, and in an interview with Variety he was asked about playing a villain the blockbuster. Check out his charming response below:

#Severance star Tramell Tillman on filming “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and what he loves most about playing a villain. He was one of 100 rising stars recognized at the TIME100 Next Gala. pic.twitter.com/i8DnCRn0vOOctober 31, 2025

Marvel security is notoriously tight, in an effort to keep spoilers away from fans head of each movie's release. The Severance star wasn't going to be caught off guard, and smiled through this sneaky question about playing a villain. He was sure to dip and dive around the inquiry, saying:

And who says I'm playing a villain? Who says that? Where'd you get that from?

While he admitted he's loved filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, he wasn't going to get tricked into admitting he's playing a villain. Alas, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will just have to try and be patient, and wait until the studio reveals who he and other mystery actors like Sadie Sink are playing. Hopefully we'll get answers sooner rather than later.

A big reason why fans think that Tillman might be a villain in Brand New Day is because of his acclaimed tenure playing Seth Milchick in Severance (which is streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription). He's one of the show's biggest antagonists, and recently won an Emmy for his work. So why not let him flex those villain muscles in the MCU?

Anticipation for Tom Holland's next Marvel movie is sky high, and not only because of these longstanding mysteries. Fans are curious to see what happens to Pete Parker after Spider-Man: No Way Home's ending, which saw Doctor Strange remove him from his loved one's memories. Brand New Day will also see him crossover with multiple heroes, including Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/ Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/ Punisher. The latter is getting his first MCU appearance on the big screen, so longtime fans are invested.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get information about who Tramell Tillman is playing sooner rather than later.