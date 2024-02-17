Who Is Mary Parker Really? What Madame Web Doesn't Show Of Emma Roberts' Spider-Man Character

Major spoilers for Madame Web lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

Most casual superhero fans likely know of the two people who raised Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man. Those two individuals are none other than May and Ben Parker, the latter of which instructed Peter on the relationship between great power and responsibility. However, some may not be as familiar with Peter’s biological parents – Richard and Mary. Both have been featured in comics, movies and other forms of media over the years in some form or fashion. Now, Mary plays a supporting role in Madame Web – the latest installment in Sony’s Spidey movie-verse and is played by Emma Roberts. However, she’s portrayed quite differently in this 2024 movie schedule entry. So what sides of the character doesn’t the film show?

Well, I’m so glad you asked. That’s because we’re going to talk about all of that now. The Dakota Johnson-led superhero movie doesn’t use Mary Parker a great deal, as she mostly just figures into one of the movie’s subplots. While some may think that she’s merely notable for being the woman who gave birth to a future hero, there’s much more to her than that. So let’s dive in and discuss this, shall we, true believers?

Who Were Mary And Richard Parker And What Happened To Them?

The Parkers were briefly featured in 1968’s The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #5, but they made their formal debuts in Untold Tales of Spider-Man’s inaugural issue in 1997. Both met and fell in love while working for the C.I.A.. At the organization, Mary – whose maiden name was Fitzpatrick – served as an analyst and translator. She eventually joined her husband by becoming a field agent and, from there, the duo would embark on a number of dangerous missions for their employer. (During those instances, baby Peter would be taken care of by his aunt and uncle.) By all accounts, they were very good at their jobs.

However, both would meet their ultimate fates in a truly tragic manner. They were eventually assigned to investigate Albert Malik, who was the third person to take on the mantle of the Red Skull. The Parkers infiltrated Malik’s organization in Algeria by posing as double agents. Unfortunately, for them, they were found out, and Malik sought to get rid of them by hiring an assassin to sabotage their airplane. His efforts proved to be successful, as the aircraft went down. Mary and her husband were both presumed dead or missing.

Years after their deaths, Peter Parker was led to believe that his parents were actually alive and had actually been held hostage overseas for decades. It was eventually revealed, though, that the Mary and Richard that entered adult Peter’s life were LMDs (Life Model Decoys) created by the Chameleon on Harry Osborn’s orders. I feel confident saying that the Mary viewers see in Madame Web is no artificial being. However, she still appears to be much different from her OG counterpart from the comics.

What Role Does Mary Parker Play In Madame Web?

Madame Web cast member Emma Roberts’s version of Mary Parker – like in the comics – is established as the sister-in-law of Ben Parker, played by Adam Scott. Not only is she staying with her brother-in-law while Richard is out of town, but she’s also pregnant with her first child. She appears early in the film, when Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Web, who is a paramedic co-worker of Ben’s, attends her baby shower with him. While there, Cassandra and Mary exchange pleasantries, and the former also awkwardly participates in some party games.

Mary later comes back into play during the film’s third act, during which she goes into labor. As a result, Ben – along with Julia Cornwall, Anya Corazon and Mattie Franklin – must drive her to the hospital. And they all must do so while the three teen girls try to remain inconspicuous while being pursued by the villainous Ezekiel Sims. The spider-powered antagonist eventually catches up to them, though Cassandra – having had a premonition – manages to save the group before Sims can blow up their car. Finally, amid Web and the girls’ final battle, Mary gives birth to a baby boy (who is never explicitly named). She’s last seen lovingly cradling her infant in the hospital with Ben by her side.

So, needless to say, there’s much more to Mary Parker than was presented in the feature film. There’s no indication as to whether this variant of the character was ever or is an agent of any kind, though I rather doubt any of that is canon in this continuity. Some hardcore fans may be a bit disappointed that Mary’s spy roots didn’t come into play. However, this was a very specific story and, at the end of the day, she had to be plugged in accordingly. Who knows, maybe we’ll get to see aversion of Mary truly kick butt on the big screen one day.