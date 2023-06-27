A Tweet Went Viral Explaining Superman: Legacy Auditions, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Casting

Superman: Legacy is set to be the first big screen outing for the new DCU as created by DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. As of right now, the movie is set to release in just a couple of years, so casting for the lead roles has been moving forward. While we just don't know yet who will play the new Superman, several notable names are reportedly in the running, and the internet seems to have already picked frontrunners for both Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

A recent report revealed that some serious screen testing for Superman: Legacy began over the weekend, with writer-director James Gunn bringing in three potential Supermen and three potential Lois Lanes. The testing started with the six being paired together, likely testing for the on-screen chemistry between the two. The pairs, according to the report were: Tom Brittney and Phoebe Dynevor, David Corenswet and Emma Mackey, and Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan. While any of these pairs are potentially great, among those reacting to the news in a viral tweet from FilmUpdates, there appears to be a strong preference for the pairing of Corenswet and Mackey. Comments include...

david and emma are the clear winners here can we all be honest

david and emma definitely taking it

Out of all the names going around these 2 are who I’d like to see most. David’s great in the series ‘Hollywood’ & Emma’s my fav in ‘Sex Education’ so I hope it’s her.

David Corenswet is likely best known for his turn in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series, Hollywood, while Emma Mackey is the star of another Netflix project, Sex Education. She also joined the ensemble for Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile. Many of those who have joined this particular team are fans of their previous roles, it would appear. Meanwhile, others seem to feel they just “look the part” best but, whatever the reason, there seem to be a lot more people interested in this particular pairing than the other two.

Of course, the fact that the six stars were put together in this way doesn’t mean that one of these pairings will get the call together. In fact, the initial report said that the day after these duos were tested, the three men were brought back, and all three tested with Emma Mackey. The sources state that this doesn’t mean Mackey is the frontrunner to play Lois Lane, but one has to assume she was chosen for a reason.

Interestingly, it’s possible that three of these six could end up cast in the film. Once the roles of Superman and Lois are decided, the search for Lex Luthor will begin, and Nicholas Hoult was allegedly, at one time, on that list as well and was also very close to being cast as Matt Reeves’ Batman. So if he isn’t chosen to play Supes, he could still end up getting the role opposite him.

If these six names are the official shortlist for the two roles, then it means a few contenders are already out. Actor Pierson Fodé has been campaigning hard to be the new Man of Steel. It's still possible that the search for Superman will be expanded, but there's also the possibility that the hunt could come to an end soon.