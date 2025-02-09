The Five-Word Reaction Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Had After Seeing David Corenswet In Costume For The First Time

For years, Superman has been one of the most iconic roles in Hollywood—so much so that when a new actor steps into the cape, the world holds its breath. That was no different when David Corenswet was cast as the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman. And, according to his co-star Rachel Brosnahan, the first time she saw him suited up for the 2025 movie schedule release was nothing short of electric. With that, she had the five perfect words for the occasion.

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards, Brosnahan—who helps lead the excellent Superman cast as Lois Lane, the iconic reporter in the slate of upcoming DC movies—shared her first impression of Corenswet donning the iconic Red & Blue. And it happened in a moment that, for her, felt like destiny. In her words:

It sort of happened twice. When we tested for the parts together, I was doing a play, so I had to get out very quickly. I was leaving and I knocked on the door, and he was standing there in a Superman suit, testing. I was just like, ‘Superman is in the building.’

That’s the kind of cinematic moment I certainly wish had been caught on camera. But, even without footage, the actress' first-hand account is enough to spark excitement. She went on to describe just how powerful that moment was:

It was wild. It was one of those electric moments that feel really rare. In that moment, I knew it would be David.

It’s hard to imagine higher praise for an actor stepping into the role of the Man of Steel. If Corenswet had that kind of presence even before he was officially cast, it’s safe to say The Big Blue Boy Scout is in good hands.

That instant recognition of David Corenswet being the right guy to take on Clark Kent’s flying alter ego speaks volumes, especially coming from an actress with such a deep appreciation for the Superman legacy. Rachel Brosnahan, a longtime franchise fan, has spoken about growing up on the Richard Donner films, Christopher Reeve’s legendary performance, and even Smallville. Now, she’s taking on the role of Lois Lane—a character with just as much history and weight as the Last Son of Krypton himself.

Taking on a beloved character like Lois Lane could be daunting, but according to the actress, the energy on set—and James Gunn’s enthusiasm—has made the experience truly special.

The excitement surrounding James Gunn's latest film has been a defining feature of the film, which will be the first installment in his reimagined DC Universe Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, produced under DC Studios. Gunn and producer Peter Safran have been developing a fresh perspective on beloved characters, particularly the Last Son of Krypton. If the first action-packed Supes trailer is any indication, his portrayal of the character emphasizes optimism and heart, showcasing a new creative vision.

Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet step into their iconic characters when Superman soars into theaters on July 11. But, if you can’t wait to get a look at James Gunn’s reimagined upcoming superhero movie world, you can always start streaming the animated series Creature Commandos with a Max subscription.