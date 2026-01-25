Zack Snyder Threw Back To Gal Gadot’s First Gauntlet Smash As Wonder Woman With A Sweet Slow-Motion Video

When it comes to James Gunn’s new DCU, one of the most important superhero characters fans are keeping an eye out for is Wonder Woman. People keep fancasting Alexandra Daddario, while Ana de Armas has been asked about taking over the role. As fans wait for answers on that front, Zack Snyder is celebrating the actress who brought Diana to life in the DCEU: Gal Gadot. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice helmer reflected on Gadot's first gauntlet smash as the heroine by sharing a cool BTS video.

Wonder Woman’s infamous gauntlet smash is forever memorable, as it sees her slam her Bracelets of Submission together to send out a massive shockwave towards her enemies. More than a decade after shooting BvS, Zack Snyder still seems to have a soft spot for Diana and the actress who played her. Snyder took to Instagram to show off a slow-motion clip of Gadot practicing the smash:

For an iPhone shot, the quality is pretty impressive. As you can see in the slow-motion video, Gal Gadot is being zoomed in on, looking like she’s ready to battle, and then she shields her face with her bracelets. My favorite part of the video is seeing the superhero lead break out into a smile as she raises her arms to her face. Gadot's expressions exude both poise as well as a sense of playfulness, which was what she ultimately brought to the character.

It’s fun to see BTS videos like this, as they provide a keen peek at what goes into making superhero movies. Seeing the actors enjoy themselves while playing these kick-ass roles is a joy to see. For her part, Gal Gadot sure brought out her playful nature when preparing for her audition as Wonder Woman. The actress did that by playing Beyoncé’s “Run the World.” I guess if someone's going to represent grace and female empowerment in the superhero world, they might as well let Queen B. set the mood.

Following BvS, Gadot really shone in Wonder Woman, which is one of best movies of the 2010s, a real standout moment from that movie involves Diana of Themyscira first discovering the power of her gauntlet smash. This happens when the character tries to shield herself from her sister in arms, Antiope. It's hard to forget some of the striking scenes from that movie, including the iconic No Man's Land sequence.

When it comes to the slow-motion video, that clip is just one of many DCEU tidbits Zack Snyder has shared since joining Instagram. Snyder's been dropping Justice League photos as well as various pics of Henry Cavill's Superman. The Dawn of the Dead helmer is clearly feeling nostalgic, and I'm so here for it!

It's funny to think it's been so long since Gal Gadot first appeared on screen as Wonder Woman. While Gadot's time as the warrior princess has come to an end, her work will surely never be forgotten, especially as long as Zack Snyder and others continue to hype up her work. Those who'd like to check out Gadot's stint as Diana can stream her DCEU appearances with an HBO Max subscription.