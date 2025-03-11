James Gunn Shares Cryptic View Of Superman’s Villain, And I Need To Know More ASAP

The superhero genre continues to dominate the entertainment industry, and all eyes are on what co-CEO James Gunn has planned for the DC side of things. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) is over, and instead we're getting a brand new shared universe. The first big upcoming DC movie coming to theaters is James Gunn's Superman, and the filmmaker just shared an intriguing look at one of the movie's villains.

What we know about Superman is limited, which is why fans are so eager for more information about what's to come. A number of DC heroes are joining the fun, and there are also a few villains in the Superman cast list. Most recently, Gunn posted a photo on Instagram of Maria Gabriela De Faria's The Engineer. Check it out below:

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

Honestly, this sneak peek only give me more questions. How will The Engineer factor into this story, especially while there's other villains like Lex Luthor also involved. And I also want to know what happened that ofund her on the ground like this. Was it a scuffle with David Corenswet's title character, or maybe other heroes like Green Lantern Guy Gardner or Hawkgirl.

While The Engineer is a character's been in the comics for a while, she's not exactly a household name the way that other DC characters are. And as such, it seems like James Gunn could go just about anywhere with the character. Now give us more footage and information, damnit! As a reminder, you can re-watch the Superman trailer below.

Given how little footage we've seen from Superman so far, the questions and fan theories about what James Gunn is planning are likely going to continue for the foreseeable future. The movie is seemingly not going to be an origin story, as Clark Kent has already taken on the mantle of Superman, and even had his trusty superdog Krypto is involved. Alas, only time will tell exactly how the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker will put his spin on the Man of Steel's story.

While the animated series Creature Commandos was the first actual entry in the new DCU, Superman will mark the first time the new shard universe makes its way to the big screen. And since the movie will introduce a number of other heroes, it will presumably influence future projects as well. Case in point: Milly Alcock will make her debut as Supergirl before starring in her own DC blockbuster Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Only time will tell what happens with The Engineer in Superman, but our questions will be answered when the movie arrives in theaters on July 11th as part of the 2025 move release dates. And as such, more footage and tidbits about the movie should be coming soon.