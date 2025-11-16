Even Adam Sandler Is Intimidated By How ‘Many F–king Photographers’ Follow Timothée Chalamet Around Amidst Kylie Jenner Romance

Timothée Chalamet is currently one of the most recognizable actors working in Hollywood today, and with that distinction comes a considerable amount of attention. However, it’s not simply Chalamet’s status as an accomplished actor that contributes to him making headlines. The 29-year-old Oscar nominee is also in a relationship with reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner (28). Both stars have been sought out by paparazzi in recent years, and even Adam Sandler finds the presence of so many photographers wild.

At this point, Adam Sandler has been a star for decades, and he’s achieved a level of fame and longevity that only select stars manage to obtain. Still, the 59-year-old comic believes Timothée Chalamet is experiencing a different level of public scrutiny. Both Sandler and Chalamet recently appeared at Fairfax High School for an awards season conversation that was attended by THR and more. It was there that “The Sandman” compared his and Chalamet’s experiences:

You have it worse than me because you’ve got so many fucking photographers following you and shit, which makes life nuts.

Given that the Uncut Gems star dropped an F-bomb while making his assessment, I get the feeling that he’s very sincere when it comes to his perspective. I honestly can’t imagine being in the Call Me by Your Name star’s shoes either. The notion of having so many cameras on me so frequently just seems daunting. Still, from the outside looking in, Chalamet seems to handle the attention surrounding him, his career and his relationship just fine.

Speaking of that relationship, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first romantically linked in April 2023. The pair have since kept their relationship private though, per the point about all of those “fucking photographers,” they’ve been spotted in public together many times. Just recently, it was rumored that Jenner and Chalamet broke up, but insiders have since refuted that claim. Those same individuals not only alleged that the couple is doing “great” but that they’ll also spend time together amid the holiday season.

His personal life aside, Chalamet is still drumming up buzz due to his film career. He’s currently in the midst of promoting the sports drama Marty Supreme, which is set to hit theaters in a matter of weeks. Chalamet is also set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three, which just wrapped and will open in theaters amid the 2026 movie schedule. Chalamet is also reuniting with James Mangold (with whom he worked with on A Complete Unknown) for a motocross movie.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler has been busy lately, too as, earlier this year, he signified the release of the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler has more recently been promoting his latest movie, Jay Kelly, the George Clooney-fronted drama film from Noah Baumbach. Oscar buzz is swirling around Sandler due to his role in the film but, when asked about that, he simply emphasized how proud he is to be part of the movie.

While Sandler and Chalamet may be in different stages of their lives and careers, it’s cool to see them connect on a personal level. Also, like Sandler, I’m impressed by the work Chalamet has done thus far and how he manages to maintain his composure amid lots of paparazzi and speculation about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Check out Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, which opens in theaters on December 25. Meanwhile, Jay Kelly is playing in select theaters now and will be available for Netflix subscription holders to stream on December 5.