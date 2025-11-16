Kylie Jenner's Holiday Line Brings Some Winter Whites And Risqué Cutouts, But How Do They Stay Put?

Kylie Jenner has been rocking some amazing looks lately, particularly if you’re a fan of pink latex. However, with the holiday season upon us, it looks like Barbie is taking a backseat to wintry whites on The Kardashians star’s clothing line. Not only that, but Khy’s holiday drop features dresses with some pretty risqué cutouts that would have me nervous about everything staying where it’s supposed to.

The holiday items from Khy’s became available last week and feature outfits that are made to be shown off. Kylie Jenner did just that in promoting the drop by donning the white Keyhole Gown — a gorgeous, floor-length, skin-baring number — which can be seen on Instagram.

Khy Keyhole Gown: $318 at khy.com Cut from Italian matte crepe jersey, this full-length gown features a high neckline that opens to a dramatic keyhole, which can be worn in the front or back for adaptable styling. The sides open to the low hip, connected with delicate underarm straps for a sleek, architectural silhouette. Elegant and daring, it's designed to make a striking impression at any evening occasion.

What makes this dress special is what isn’t there, as three large cutouts create quite a striking silhouette. An opening on each side flaunts plenty of side boob and leaves skin showing all the way down her hip. The backless number falls low, showing just enough butt cleavage to make Kim Kardashian proud.

There’s no arguing that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family looks amazing in this dress, but I can’t help but wonder how everything is staying in place. Are we using tape to avoid wardrobe malfunctions, and if so, how much? The drastic cutouts leave little room for error, and that goes even more for the Cutout Mini Dress, which she also modeled in black on social media.

Khy Cutout Mini Dress: $248 at khy.com A one-shoulder mini dress crafted from Italian matte crepe jersey. Features an asymmetrical front and a low, sculpted back. The strap crosses the back between the shoulder blades for a striking, unexpected detail. Sleek and modern, it's perfect for any occasion that calls for elegance.

Kylie Jenner wore quite a few LBDs during awards season with boyfriend Timothée Chalomet, but none of them were quite like this. The asymmetrical single strap covers one shoulder, leaving the other side and the majority of the back open.

Both of the dresses modeled by Kylie come in either black or white (the mini is also available in Powder Pink) in sizes from XXS to 4X.

In addition to ensuring everything stays put inside the cutout dresses, my other question is where, exactly, are we wearing them? They definitely scream formal, but with the large cutouts making underwear practically impossible, I doubt they’re appropriate for your annual office party. Maybe a fancy holiday wedding? (If you go that route, though, please don’t follow Kylie Jenner’s example by wearing white.)

The Khy holiday line features everything from long gowns and faux fur jackets to bralettes and flirty skirts, with a color palette that is pretty limited.

She chose to forgo the traditional festive red, green or even silver, which is a tad surprising given how big that color is in celebrity fashion right now, with Kylie Jenner even donning silver at Paris Fashion Week in October. In addition to the black, white and pink options on Khy’s site, other items are available in Olive (which, yes, is close to green, but not really the shade you’d typically associate with Christmas) or Leopard print.

There’s no doubt that anyone who decides to sport a Khy holiday number this season is going to turn some heads and, hopefully, it’s not as hard as it seems to get coverage in all of the areas you need to.

Outside of the fashion domain, you can catch Kylie Jenner and the rest of her family, as new episodes of The Kardashians (currently in its seventh season) hit the 2025 TV schedule each Thursday and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.