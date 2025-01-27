Superman's James Gunn Clears Up What's Going On With David Corenswet's Face In The DC Movie's Latest Promo

As one can see when going through the DC movies in order, various actors have played Superman over the decades, and now it’s David Corenswet’s turn. He’s putting on the red cape for James Gunn’s Superman, and we got our first footage of him as the Man of Steel when the Superman teaser trailer premiered in December. Then this past weekend, a 30-second promo for the upcoming DC movie dropped that included a shot of Corenswet’s Clark Kent flying through the Arctic. Some fans thought that Corenswet’s face looked computer generated, but Gunn has cleared up what’s actually going on.

The writer/director responded to a fan on Threads who told him that “there's something with [Corenswet’s] face that looks a little off,” but that “there's plenty of time to refine the CG.” Here’s what Gunn had to say about that:

There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real as is David.

In case you haven’t seen the Superman promo in question, give it a watch below so you can understand what’s been the DC fans have been talking about.

Obviously with a movie like Superman, CG is necessary to the creative process, and if you have an issue with the way Clark flying looks in that brief snippet, including that barrel role, that’s your right. But as James Gunn laid out, there’s no CG in David Corenswet’s face in that shot, and any weirdness that may look as such can be attributed to the wide angle lens being used. So between that and the Svalbard background plate, there’s way more realness in that shot than initially assumed.

All this isn’t to say that Superman still couldn’t have CGI issues when it’s released onto the 2025 release schedule this summer, but like the fan from earlier said, there’s roughly five and a half months to go for such kinks to be ironed out. And Superman needs to look as good as possible, not just for general quality’s sake and because this will be the character’s first solo movie since Man of Steel in 2013, it’s also the first movie in the DC Universe franchise. This will be the general public’s first big exposure to this new shared continuity following Creature Commandos Season 1 getting the ball rolling, so it’s important to leave a great impression.

David Corenswet is joined in Superman by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Eli Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan and Wendell Pierce, among many others. The superhero blockbuster flies into theaters on July 11, but you can stream older Superman film and TV appearances with a Max subscription, which will also give you access to Creature Commandos.