Superman: Legacy Has Added Two More Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Alums, Just When I Thought This Cast Couldn't Get Any More Stacked

UPDATE: James Gunn has gone on Threads to say that neither Pom Klementieff nor Miriam Shor have been cast in Superman: Legacy. The filmmaker said he hadn't had any discussions with Klementieff about appearing, nor does he "have any idea what role she would possibly play." However, he did say he'd like to find a "place" for Shor in the DCU, whether it's in Legacy or another project. The original story continues below.

Superman: Legacy is coming to help usher in the new DC Universe, and it’s boasting a stacked lineup of actors. Ever since David Corenswet was officially announced to be playing the new Man of Steel, the cast of Superman: Legacy has been slowly coming together, and that includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alum Nathan Fillion coming aboard to play the Guy Gardner version of Green Lantern. Well, good news for those of you who enjoyed the second of 2023’s Marvel movies in order, as writer/director James Gunn has recruited two other actors he worked with on the threequel to join this upcoming DC movie.

Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor are the latest of the actors jumping from Marvel to DC, although unlike the other Legacy castings we’ve heard about so far, THR did not have any information on either of these actresses’ roles. Klementieff, of course, made her big Hollywood debut as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and along with reprising the role in Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, she was present in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. Shor appeared in the threequel as Vim, who was one of The High Evolutionary’s recorders alongside Nico Santos’ Theel.

Between those two and Nathan Fillion, who played Master Karja in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after cameoing as an alien prisoner in the first Guardians movie, this threequel is well represented in the new Superman movie. Outside of the MCU, Klementieff most recently played the assassin Paris in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, and she’ll reprise the role in Mission: Impossible 8. Shor can next be seen in Maestro, which will premiere to Netflix subscribers on December 20, and she’s also well known for playing Diana Trout on Younger.

It should be noted that back in July, Pom Klementieff teased that she’d been talking with James Gunn about potentially joining the DC Universe, because along with working on Superman: Legacy, he’s also co-running DC Studios with Peter Safran. So her casting shouldn’t come as a complete shock, and even though we have no idea who she or Miriam Shor are playing yet, the actress did say that she and Gunn had been discussing “one specific character.” Now fans can begin speculating on who this mysterious player could be.

Even as the Superman: Legacy cast continues to grow, specific plot details about the sequel remain shrouded in mystery. That said, James Gunn has said Legacy will not depict Clark Kent’s origin story, and All-Star Superman and Superman: For All Seasons are among the stories that inspired Gunn’s script. It’s also looking like Superman’s main adversaries in the movie will be Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor and a team of villains that includes María Gabriela De Faría’s Angela Spica, a.k.a. The Engineer. It’s a good bet this team will be The Authority given that Angela’s part of that lineup in the comics, so if this ends up accurate, we’ll see them depicted in an antagonistic light before they lead their own DC Universe movie.

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. If you’re a Max subscriber, you can revisit many of the past Superman movies and TV shows, or you could use your Disney+ subscription to view Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor’s work in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.