Why Paul Walker Apparently Turned Down Millions Of Dollars To Play Superman

Superman is not only an icon of comic books but also one of TV and cinema, as the beloved hero has appeared on the big and small screens numerous times over the years. Within the live-action realm, several actors have brought him to life, from George Reeves and Christopher Reeve to Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin. There have been some interesting casting choices and, as it so happens, another notable star could’ve played the Man of Steel. Paul Walker was once presented with the opportunity to take on the role but ultimately turned it down. We also know why he apparently passed up millions of dollars to play the fan-favorite character.

Paul Walker, who sadly died at 40 in a single-car crash in 2013, was one of the most notable stars in all of Hollywood. He arguably made a name for himself as a blockbuster veteran through his work on The Fast & Furious movies (which we’ve ranked) . Still, a role in a high-profile superhero film property could’ve arguably boosted his status even further. In the documentary I Am Paul Walker, the late star’s manager, Matt Luber, said that he was the “frontrunner” for the role at one point and was allegedly offered a “a $10 million deal.” It’s unclear exactly when this opportunity came Walker’s way but his stunt double, Oakley Lehman, backed up (via People ) the assertion that the role was in his purview:

I knew he was up for it. I knew he was thinking about doing it, and I knew he did not want to do three or four Superman [films] and be Superman for the rest of his life.

The sentiment mentioned above is definitely a concern that some stars have when deciding whether to commit to such a big role, especially when a deal could span years. With that, one can run the risk of being so heavily associated with a single role that they become somewhat stagnated. I’m not totally sure that the beloved actor – who had worked on seven FF movies by the time of his passing – would’ve had too much to worry about in that regard, though. Nevertheless, Matt Luber went on to say that is client conveyed during a phone call that he was feeling uncomfortable while wearing the iconic red and blue suit:

'I’ve got an 'S' on, I got a cape, boots, tights ... this is not me. I’m getting the fuck out of here. Gotta go. Fuck you.' And he was gone.

It sounds like Paul Walker had a surreal experience while trying on the prolific costume. It’s interesting to think about what he could’ve brought to the role of Kal-El/Clark Kent. Walker certainly had the likability factor and possibly could’ve given a solid performance. I’d have also been curious to know who would’ve ended up directing him and starring alongside him. Alas, we’ll never know how he would’ve fared in one of the Superman movies , but it’s intriguing to think about.

The Last Son of Krypton is set to return to the big screen next year, though, as David Corenswet is playing the titular role in the upcoming Superman: Legacy . The film, directed by James Gunn, will serve as the first of a slate of upcoming DC movies set in the DCU continuity. Corenswet seems excited to get started on what could be a long journey for him. While it might’ve been interesting to see Paul Walker ride down that same road, I give the actor a lot of credit for knowing what was best for him from a professional standpoint.