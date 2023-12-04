’I Hate That Date’: Paul Walker’s Brother Gets Candid About How He Deals With The Anniversary Of The Fast And Furious Star’s Death Every Year

The sudden passing of Paul Walker sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, with many mourning the beloved actor. Following his death in 2013 though, it was his family who undeniably had to deal with the bulk of the grief. Walker’s loved ones have seemingly managed to move forward though in the aftermath and, all the while, they speak about him fondly. Paul’s younger brother, Cody, is one such person who’s done that on occasion, though he also doesn’t mind getting candid about the rougher aspects of his loss. He just opened up about how he handles the anniversary of the Fast & Furious star’s death while not holding back about his “hate” for that date.

November 30 marked a decade since the Takers alum was killed at age 40 in a single-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita, California. It goes without saying that that day will forever be linked to the Walker family. In spite of that though, it sounds like Cody doesn’t remain fixated on it, at this point. The Last Full Measure actor discussed his late sibling during a chat with People . When discussing the dates associated with Paul, Cody explained that there’s really just one particular day of the year that he chooses to focus on:

To be completely honest with you, the date that I dwell more on every year is his birthday. Maybe that's more of my mechanism that I use. Obviously, I'm very aware of November 30, but it's not the day that I choose to dwell on. I concentrate more on September 12. That's where me, my family, close friends, we all reach out to each other.

Many of us probably know what it’s like to experience a major loss in our lives, and it can be difficult to find any kind of bright spot within tragedy. However, it would appear that the She’s All That alum’s brood uses his birthday as a way to connect with one another, which is sweet. (Paul’s daughter, Meadow, actually celebrated her dad’s b-day with a sweet social media post this year.) Cody Walker further emphasized his intention to focus on his the date of his brother’s birth as opposed to the day that he departed this life:

I don't highlight that date. I hate that date. I think more of his birthday. That's when I think of him.

Ultimately, we all choose to grieve and remember our loved ones in ways that are most comfortable for us. The young Walker sibling and his relatives, thankfully, haven’t had to do that alone, either. Cody also discussed how his brother’s Fast & Furious co-stars showed up for their family after the fatal car accident. They apparently left the set of Furious 7 and quickly made their way to the home of Paul’s mother. That’s very moving, and one gets the impression that the family really appreciated it.

It’s bittersweet to think that the main series of Fast & Furious movies (which can be streamed) is seemingly headed for its conclusion without Paul Walker. Vin Diesel and the cast have discussed the end , and the Dominic Toretto portrayer seems bent on crafting a sweet send-off. In doing this final flick, he’s also fulfilling a “promise” he made to Walker years ago, which was that he would cap off the series at a specific desired number.

There are still plenty of details we don’t know about FF 11 , as there are plenty of possibilities. Hopefully though, it manages to serve as a fitting tribute to one of the franchise’s key stars and is respectful of the Walker family, who have been supportive of the series. All the while, let’s wish nothing but peace for Cody and his relatives as they continue to honor the legacy of his late brother.