Zack Snyder Shared One Of His 'Favorite Batman Photos' And It's 100% Ben Affleck Giving Sadfleck Vibes

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, as well as fodder for internet memes. The former DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) was no exception, especially at the height of its popularity. Case in point: the sad Ben Affleck meme, which came when the actor/director was told (on camera) that Batman v Superman was getting mixed reviews. Filmmaker Zack Snyder recently posted his "favorite" photo of Affleck as Batman, and it's unfortunately giving serious Sadfleck vibes.

Fans who watched the DC movies in order will recall how much hype was around Zack Snyder's trilogy of DCEU movies. Batman v Superman introduced Ben Affleck's version of Bruce Wayne, but also unfortunately made him a meme. Snyder recently posted a set photo to his brand new Instagram, and I can't stop thinking about that Sad Affleck meme. Check it out below:

I mean, can you blame me? Gotham's Protector looks thoroughly exasperated in this image, rocking his costume from the Knightmare Reality and hanging his head low. It's a striking image, but one that feels like it could easily be made into a meme. Long life Sad Affleck!

Hardcore DC fans will recognize that Batman is wearing his costume from the alternate Knightmare universe, which was seen briefly in both Batman v Superman as well as Zack Snyder's Justice League. Since Affleck did reshoot for the latter, it's unclear which of these titles the above image is actually from. Still, it looks pretty cool (and meme-able).

While Ben Affleck admitted he's sick of people thinking he's grumpy, the Oscar winning filmmaker has a penchant for looking bummed out at public events. I mean, who can forget Affleck looking miserable at the Grammys while attending with JLO in 2023? Plenty of us have RBF, but being a celebrity means everyone gets to see those moments, which promptly go viral.

This image of Ben Affleck comes shortly after Zack Snyder posted a picture of Henry Cavill, with the caption "Henry Cavill is Superman." This turned heads since James Gunn's Superman introduced the David Corenswet version of the Man of Steel. Was he throwing shade or just hyping up his version of the character? We may never know.

The fact that the 300 filmmaker has been sharing these new images will likely inspire some fans to continue campaigning for Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Despite the new DCU already happening, some Snyder fans would like the director to get the chance to helm his two planned Justice League sequels. Alas, there's no indication that the studio is interested in this plan of action.

The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. There's currently no plans for Ben Affleck to return as Batman, but that won't stop some fans from keeping their fingers (and batarangs) crossed.