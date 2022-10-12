T.J. Miller Updates Deadpool Fans About What Happened After His Comments About Being Unhappy On The Set Went Viral

While Wade Wilson and Weasel shared an amusing (and filthy) dynamic with one another in the first two Deadpool movies, last week, T.J. Miller said that his relationship with Ryan Reynolds wasn’t anywhere near as friendly. The Silicon Valley star opened up being unhappy on the Deadpool set and claimed that Reynolds “hates” him, which factored into his decision not to return for Deadpool 3. Following Miller’s comments going viral, he’s provided an update on where he now stands with Reynolds.

During his visit to SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, T.J. Miller shared with the title hosts that Ryan Reynolds got in touch with him after his comments about his Deadpool comments spread around the media, and apparently the two are now on good terms with one another. As Miller put it:

It was really cool. He emailed me the next day and kind of said, and it was a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back, and now it’s like fine.

T.J. Miller previously recalled a “weird moment” on Deadpool where Ryan Reynolds allegedly got into character as the Merc with the Mouth and was “horrifically mean” to Miller the actor, treating him as if he was Weasel the character. He acknowledged that that Reynolds was “riffing,” but was nonetheless bothered by the encounter. Miller went on to say that “things kind of changed” after Reynolds got “super, super famous” from the first Deadpool movie, and although he reprised Weasel for Deadpool 2, he didn’t plan on working with Reynolds again. This prompted Reynolds to contact Miller, the latter shared that it didn’t take long for him to clear things up with the former, saying:

I think it was very cool for him to say ‘Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I said ‘I’m not.’ We sort of just hashed it out really quickly.

Later on in this newest interview, T.J. Miller noted that despite having also said complimentary things about Ryan Reynolds in that same interview, it was only his negative comments that made the press rounds. Miller also admitted that didn’t think about the “repercussions” of his original comments would be, because from his perspective, he was just telling a story about something that happened to him on set. He continued:

I didn’t think that I had said anything that was that negative, and so I feel bad that it was picked up and misconstrued, for sure. But no, it was the next day, he and I talked and it’s fine.

Despite Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller coming to an understanding, given that Miller said in the prior interview that he’s not keen on playing the same character for too long, that’s probably a safe indication he still doesn’t intend to appear in Deadpool 3, one of the many upcoming Marvel movies. So far the only actors who are confirmed to appear with Reynolds in Deadpool 3 are Hugh Jackman, who’s donning the Wolverine claws one more time, and Leslie Uggams, who will reprise Blind Al. Behind the scenes, the threequel is being directed by The Adam Project’s Shawn Levy, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to work on the script.

Having originally been set for September 6, 2024, Deadpool 3 has now been pushed back to November 8 of the same year. Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend more news about that Wade Wilson’s next cinematic adventure, and feel free to stream the first two Deadpool movies with a Disney+ subscription.