Tom Hardy Offers Exciting Venom 3 Update Along With Footage From The Cutting Room Floor

Superhero mania is still running wild at a theater near you, as the new Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has kicked off the MCU’s fifth phase of action. Meanwhile, in Sony’s adjacent universe of Spider-Man-connected properties, the world of Venom is heading towards its conclusion through the third and potentially final installment. Today, we’re one step closer to that big finale, as Tom Hardy has offered an exciting Venom 3 update, as well as some footage from the franchise’s past left on the cutting room floor.

The Kelly Marcel-directed threequel looks to be in the middle of pre-production phases at the moment. At least, that’s what Hardy’s Instagram post seems to indicate through his message in the caption. Apparently the work on Venom 3 seemed to unearth an instance of physical comedy from Venom that was cut from the finished film.

This scene deleted from 2018’s Venom depicts a moment of adjustment playing out between Eddie Brock and his not-so-trusty symbiote. Showing a still shaky relationship forming amidst the two participants, Tom Hardy’s Marvel character is struggling with the mere act of leaving his ride and walking into the emergency room. If this were any other movie on Hardy’s resume, this could be considered weird. In this world, it’s just a normal moment of beautifully awkward comedy.

Thanks to the actor/co-writer revisiting this moment during the pre-production phases of Venom 3, perhaps he and Kelly Marcel are taking a moment to soak in that crazy energy between both parties. Though Eddie and his internal companion seemed to be getting along much better by the time we saw them in Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s massive post-credits scene , it’s natural for there to be moments where both parties aren’t seeing eye to eye; a statement that's especially true when food is involved.

Wheels are turning on Venom 3, and at this rate, one could guess that October 2024 would mark the return of Eddie Brock’s anti-heroic shenanigans. Of course, that’s just a guess, as no one knows when cameras will start rolling or how long it’ll take to wrangle this Marvel madness into a vast universe of spinoffs that come from the wild history of Spider-Man rights agreements. Then again, there’s still a prime opportunity for the boys to show up in other Marvel connected projects in the near future.