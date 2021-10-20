Warner Bros. And Batwoman Vet Dougray Scott Respond To Ruby Rose's Workplace Allegations

Ruby Rose made big news back in 2018 when she landed the role of Kate Kane for the Arrowverse, which ultimately turned into Rose starring in her very own Batwoman series. It came as a surprise then when she departed after one season , calling it a “very difficult decision.” She later revealed that injuries had a big impact on why she left as well as an allergic reaction , but now she is causing major waves with a slew of new allegations about her time on Batwoman, and her former co-star Dougray Scott and Warner Bros. have responded with their own allegations.

In a series of explosive posts on social media, Ruby Rose leveled accusations at a number of notable names in the Arrowverse, Warner Bros, and The CW, as well as some co-stars including Dougray Scott. In the hours since Rose posted her shocking allegations, Warner Bros. Television responded with a statement (via The Wrap ):

Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.

According to the statement from Warner Bros. Television, it was the production company that decided not to bring back Ruby Rose for Season 2, which corroborates unconfirmed rumors that her departure was a “breakup” that wasn’t 100% “her decision” because it wasn’t a good fit, but a lot has come to light since those rumors back in May 2020. The statement doesn’t specifically address Rose’s allegations against specific people who were named in her posts, or name who is responsible for the claimed “multiple complaints” about her “workplace behavior.”

Dougray Scott was among those named in the posts from Ruby Rose. Scott played Kate Kane’s father for the first two seasons of Batwoman, even after Kate herself was gone. Rose has claimed that he was “unprofessional,” “hurt a female stunt double,” “yelled like a little bitch at woman” and was an overall “nightmare” to work with, including yelling and arriving and leaving at his own pleasure. Scott responded with a statement, also via The Wrap:

As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.

Dougray Scott didn’t mince words in his rebuttal of Ruby Rose’s claims, which were blunt about the treatment she claims she received from the man playing her Batwoman father, including accusing him of slamming her in the press. Rose also named another former co-star in her posts, claiming that Camrus Johnson ( who plays Luke Fox ) made comments about her being late after she left the hospital from her surgery . At the time of writing, Johnson has not responded on social media or via any statements.