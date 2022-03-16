Halle Berry Debuted New Hairdo, And Fans Think She Might Be Playing Storm Again

Sometimes in life, a simple thing like a new hairdo can open up a world of possibilities. Halle Berry can attest to that statement, as she’s debuted a look that she dedicates to fans who really wanted to see her with short hair again. However, some think that there’s another explanation behind Berry’s big change-up, namely that she may be reprising Storm, her character from the X-Men movies, just as she’s always been open to doing .

It all started when Halle Berry took to Twitter to share her message of transformation with the world. Praising her fanbase as “beautiful,” the star of the recent sci-fi thriller Moonfall kept things short and sweet. That being said, these pictures speak more than a thousand words as to why people may be thinking that the return of Ororo Munroe may be close at hand:

This is for all my beautiful fans that have wanted my short hair back ! 💥 this is for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xilMj6DhnaMarch 14, 2022 See more

Putting aside recent developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just by looks alone, you can see how moviegoers would say that. Berry’s current look is similar to the one pictured at the top of this story, pulled from when we last saw Halle Berry’s variant of Storm in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. With that very look in mind, social media users like "tohl96" broke out their favorite GIFs of her lightning powers, to ask questions such as the following:

Or is it to make this happen again?

Although speaking of the good professor, that’s probably what started this whole mess in the first place. Dropping the jaws of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans during the Super Bowl, the second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured an unexpected return. With Patrick Stewart’s voice clearly heard, it’s to be assumed that the Marvel-adjacent world of the X-Men franchise will now become part of the MCU. Which was pretty much echoed by the online mob, in messages like the following from Twitter user “WandasXanny” :

Baby with all these Multiverse Of Madness rumors and appearances this haircut just told me STORM is poppin up!

Some aren’t content to stop at that possibility, as there’s another possibility brought to the table, should the questions surrounding whether Professor X is actually in the next Doctor Strange movie or not end up answered in the negative. To that point, why limit Halle Berry to a simple MCU cameo when a whole spinoff could happen? You can thank user "luvlee_dayz" for that suggestion below:

Tell me you are shooting a Storm movie.

Just because a storm of tidings for Halle Berry’s new look seem to agree that she should return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t mean there aren’t some dissenting opinions on the look. As you’ll see in our final response from “itsMeDARIA,” the subject of Storm’s hair is open for interpretation, and some would prefer a longer style in play:

Yes we like our Halle Berry with a short cut or long hair no middle ground however we love our Storm with extremely long hair!