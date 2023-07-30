How Zack Snyder Showed Support For DC’s Blue Beetle Movie

After the release of The Flash earlier this summer, Warner Bros. and DC Studios are gearing up for the release of their next big-screen, comic book-inspired adventure – Blue Beetle. The superhero flick is set to be an origin story that centers on a fresh character, who’s set to be a part of the imminent DCU continuity. A number of fans seem to be excited about the movie and, given what’s been shown of it so far, one can see why. One person who also appears to be pumped is none other than Zack Snyder, as the Justice League director lent his support to the flick in a very sweet way.

The Army of the Dead helmer is a busy man these days, as he’s currently focused on the Netflix-distributed sci-fi flick Rebel Moon . With that and his full cut of JL now out in the world, he seems to have pretty much washed his hands of DC’s theatrical endeavors. So it was a lovely surprise to see him take to Twitter to show some love for Blue Beetle. The 57-year-old filmmaker shared a promotional image from the film and included a short and sweet caption. Take a look at the post for yourself:

Looking forward to taking my kids to see Blue Beetle. #RepresentationMatters #BlueBeetle pic.twitter.com/dJZxQxlWIOJuly 30, 2023 See more

As mentioned, Zack Snyder has remained mostly silent when it comes to the new regime at Warner Bros. He did reference DC Studios’ leaders – his buddy, James Gunn, and Peter Safran – during an interview conducted near the end of 2022. At the time, Snyder said he didn’t expect to receive a call from the two execs but wished them the best. Considering that latter sentiment, it tracks that he would have no problem shouting out the upcoming 2023 new movie release . We also have to remember, of course, that the man is ultimately a fan of cinema and gets as excited as any of us would about a new film.

What we know about Blue Beetle is that it focuses on the character of Jaime Reyes, a young man who’s fresh out of college and returns to his hometown to start his career. However, Reyes’ path takes a wild turn after an experimental object known as the Scarab bonds with him, transforming the young man into the titular hero. He’s eventually forced to protect his family and community from evil forces that would seek to abuse the tech he’s discovered. The cast, which includes Adriana Barraza, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez, is led by Xolo Maridueña of Cobra Kai. Fans have been absolutely pumped about Maridueña nabbing the role and, due to recent events, that support is now more important than ever.

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike (that’s occurring alongside the WGA writers strike ), the cast is unable to promote the movie due to union regulations. That fact is what prompted Xolo Maridueña to ask fans to support the movie amid its release. Keeping all of that in mind, it surely doesn’t hurt that Zack Snyder used his platform to hype up the movie.

Now that we know the 300 helmer plans to see the film for himself, I’d be curious to get his thoughts on it after he and his kids take in a screening. How the production ends up being received is anyone’s guess but, for right now, it certainly seems like a fun flick that’s fit for a family. Here’s hoping it leaves a positive impression on the director, his kids and others who check it out.