Zack Snyder Explains Why He Directed Batman V Superman Instead Of Doing Man Of Steel 2
Why did DC skip a Man of Steel sequel and for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice?
The release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom marked the end of the DCEU as we knew it. While new co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a new shared universe, fans still have some questions about the last one (which can be streamed with a Max subscription). Many of those queries revolved around Zack Snyder's trilogy, and his two planned Justice League sequels that never got produced. And the filmmaker recently explained why he jumped into Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, rather than producing a sequel to Man of Steel.
Batman v Superman was released in 2016, as Snyder basically created an entire cinematic universe, including the introduction of the Justice League. It was thrilling to see the two title characters come to blows, including that infamous Martha scene. While speaking with GQ about his career, the 300 director shared why he was compelled to explore the character Batman. In his words:
There you have it. While Man of Steel 2 seemed like a logical continuation of the story, it sounds like Snyder wanted to get into the psyche of Batman, as well as introduce Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order know this is the Holy Trinity aka the biggest three heroes in DC lore.
Because of this fast work, the DCEU became a huge place from the jump, rather than the methodical way the MCU expanded its scope throughout its early Phases. And ultimately Man of Steel never got a sequel, although Henry Cavill would appear in all three of Snyder's films as Superman.
Zack Snyder is very clearly a comic book fan himself, so there were plenty of places he could have taken the DC characters after Man of Steel's ending. He name drops Braniac as a possible villain, and it would no doubt have been thrilling to finally see that character on the big screen in live-action.
Unfortunately, it's unclear if/when that'll happen. The new DCU's first slate of projects is called Gods and Monsters, and will be kickstarted by James Gunn's Superman movie. For his part, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has already clarified that Lex Luthor will be the primary antagonist.
While Zack Snyder isn't attached to any upcoming DC movies, but he's got a new sci-fi movie with Rebel Moon on Netflix. For now, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.