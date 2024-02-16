Zack Snyder’s Justice League Could’ve Included Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern, And The Concept Art Is Sweet

The DCEU had tons of peaks and valleys during its time on the big screen, which ended with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But no project had the unprecedented life quite like Justice League. After the theatrical cut flopped at the box office, fans campaigned for years to see the Snyder Cut be released. That finally happened for those with a Max subscription, although the titular filmmaker had to abandon a few concepts. It turns out Zack Snyder's Justice League could have included Hal Jordan, and the concept art is killer.

Information about the Snyder Cut is still trickling out, with some fans still hoping that Warner Bros. will #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. While we knew that Green Lantern John Stewart was nearly in the film, there were also plans for Hal Jordan. Concept art has made its way onto Instagram, check out what he could have looked like.

I mean, how cool is that? While Batman and Superman have been adapted for film /TV countless times throughout the years, the Green Lantern Corps. haven't been so lucky-- especially in live-action. And as such, DC fans are likely going to make the above image go viral sooner rather than later.

The above piece of concept art comes to us from the Instagram artist Jerad S.Marantz. They've got over 130k followers on the social media, thanks to his awesome images from major blockbusters. And it turns out that he designed a take on Hal Jordan for The Snyder Cut. Unfortunately, that beloved hero wasn't actually in the movie.

In the end, Warner Bros. reportedly told Snyder that he couldn't include any Green Lanterns in his cut of Justice League, as there were plans to bring a Green Lantern Corps. show to streaming. And it's unclear how the Corps. will factor into the new shared universe being formed by CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Luckily for fans of the ring-powered hero, there already plans formulating for Green Lantern in the new DCU. Nathan Fillion is in the cast of Superman: Legacy playing Guy Gardner, so we'll finally be treated to at least one Lantern in live-action. We'll just have to see how it goes, and if the Corps. are expanded in upcoming DC movies.

Of course, moviegoers and comic book fans alike will remember the most infamous case of Green Lantern being adapted for live-action: Ryan Reynolds' ill-fated 2011 movie. That movie is one that Reynolds loves to poke fun at, including during Deadpool 2's wild credit sequence.

While there were no Green Lanterns in the Snyder Cut, the final sequence saw Ben Affleck's Batman meeting Martian Manhunter instead. Still, Hal Jordan would have looked awesome.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Superman: Legacy on July 11th, 2025. While we wait for footage, check the 2024 movie release dates.