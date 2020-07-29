Big Brother's 8 Most Iconic Quotes Over The Last 20 Years

"Just Own It!" - Brett Robinson

Brett Robinson quickly became one of Big Brother's most likable villains because he was so good at stirring up chaos and creating confusion. Some could say his lies certainly caused rifts in Season 20's alliance FOUTTE, but most everyone can say his lie about Rockstar flipping the vote created one of the best Big Brother memes. Rockstar confronted Brett about telling such a lie "on [her] daughter's birthday" and Brett continually egged her on by saying "just own it!"

It's fair to say fans tend to remember Rockstar's daughter's birthday the most out of the exchange, though Jackson Michie did nearly expose his lie about Tommy Bracco in Season 21 by using the "own it" line. Probably not one a houseguest should use unless they're trying to call someone out for lying.