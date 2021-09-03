Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Won The HOH, And How The Double Eviction Twist Will Change The Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 23 live feeds. Read at your own risk!

The Big Brother Houseguests had no trouble at all sending Sarah Beth Steagall home, and her eviction put The Cookout one step closer to its goal of reaching the Final 6. Of course, another week means an opportunity for things to go awry, especially with the huge double eviction twist that Julie Chen Moonves announced at the end of the eviction episode.

I'll get into the double eviction in a bit, but first, let's talk about the Week 9 Head of Household. This would be a great chance for some of The Cookout to stand out and build their resume for the Final 2, and the odds of one of them winning are high, with Claire Rehfuss ineligible. With that in mind, let's break down who won, and of course, get into that wild double eviction twist.

Tiffany Mitchell Won The Week 9 HOH

Thanks to Claire Rehfuss winning the Coin of Destiny, Tiffany Mitchell was able to win Head of Household for the second week and a row. The win came after a huge showdown during the endurance competition, in which she and Kyland Young drastically outlasted the rest of the Houseguests on their swinging ropes. This was a huge win for Tiffany, who can now say she's tied for the most HOH wins in Big Brother Season 23.

How Tiffany Will Likely Run Her Head Of Household

The Cookout has two targets left: Claire Rehfuss and Alyssa Lopez. That being said, everyone in The Cookout wanted to keep their partner outside the group in the game for as long as they could, which may be why it was such a battle between Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell. With Tiffany as the winner, it would seem she'll keep Claire from leaving this week if she can, and target Alyssa Lopez instead.

Of course, this is a tricky situation. Should Alyssa Lopez win the veto, or get taken off the block with the veto by another Houseguest, Tiffany would ultimately be expected to betray Claire Rehfuss and send home her fake Final 2 partner. There's also a nightmare scenario in which Claire could win the veto and save Alyssa, which would force Tiffany to nominate a member of The Cookout. There's little reason to believe Claire would use the veto given her alliance with Tiffany, minus the discovery of The Cookout. That would mess things up for Tiffany and possibly make her a sitting duck, considering the big twist that starts next Thursday.

How Back-To-Back Double Eviction Weeks Will Impact The Game

During Big Brother's live eviction episode, we learned that Season 23 would have two consecutive weeks in which there will be a double eviction. That means the house will go from 8 to 6 players at the end of Week 9 and from 6 to 4 at the end of Week 10. This is great news for fans, who previously theorized Season 22's Triple Eviction would return.

Now, there's a chance we'll get a full week with The Cookout in the house, which means a chance to see how the lines will be drawn before the numbers are slashed again. There's still a chance that Alyssa Lopez or Claire Rehfuss could still be in the mix, though considering neither took the HOH this week, it feels highly unlikely. Things change all the time in Big Brother, though, so perhaps we should "expect the unexpected."

Catch a fresh episode of Big Brother on CBS Sunday, September 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick with CinemaBlend for more news on the season, as well as interviews with the evicted Houseguests like the lovable Derek Xiao.