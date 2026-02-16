New On Netflix, Hulu And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 16 -22)

February is coming to an end, but it’s not done yet. There are still plenty of new series and great movies on streaming this month. This week brings us an up-close look at your favorite TV chef, new seasons of some of your favorite streaming series, and so much more. Here’s the rundown of what to check out this week.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Complete Series - February 17 (Hulu)

The Kardashian family has been keeping reality television going, sometimes single-handedly, for years. The show that is now known as The Kardashians began life as Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and now, if you are so inclined, your Hulu subscription will give you access to the complete original series, along with all the modern episodes, as well.

Being Gordon Ramsay - February 18 (Netflix)

You’ve seen Gordon Ramsay on your TV screen for years, with almost too many television shows to count. There’s a good chance you’ve eaten in one of his many restaurants. Now, Ramsay's latest project will hopefully reveal to all of us just how in the heck he’s able to do all of that, and have a family, with only so many hours in a day.

56 days - February 18 (Prime Video)

Some relationships move fast, and then some result in dead bodies after less than two months. 56 Days, based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name, introduces audiences to two lovers, Ciara (Dove Cameron) and Oliver (Avan Jogia), who meet and begin a relationship. 56 days later, an unidentified body is discovered, and questions arise regarding just what happened between these two. You'll need a Prime Video subscription to get your questions answered on this one.

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town - February 18 (Paramount+)

True crime fans probably already have a Paramount+ subscription as the streaming service has been a good source for documentary content of that sort, but its new offering is something a little different. Wild Boys: Strangers in Town is a two-part story about two boys who wandered into a British Columbia town claiming to have lived off the grid their entire lives. At first, their story seemed incredible, though to some it was literally unbelievable.

The Night Agent Season 3 - February 19 (Netflix)

This is what you get for answering the phone. The Night Agent opens when a man monitoring an emergency phone picks up and finds himself thrown into a deadly conspiracy. Things haven’t slowed down, as Season 3 of The Night Agent is here. If you’ve got your Netflix subscription ready to go, you can still binge through the first two seasons before the third season drops (in a rare move for Netflix these days) in its entirety.

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2 - February 20 (Apple TV)

The Last Thing He Told Me was a hit for everybody with an Apple TV subscription. The problem was that it was based on a book that was meant to be a standalone. However, Laura Dave’s sequel novel, The First Time I Saw Him, came out last month, and a second season of the show based on the book went into production alongside it. Ergo, fans will be getting a second dose.

The shortest month of the year wraps up next week with some of the biggest releases so far. If you’re dying to see what happens next with the new season of Bridgerton or can’t wait to be reunited with your friends from Scrubs, you don’t have too much longer to wait.