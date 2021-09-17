Tim McGraw Shares New Yellowstone 1883 Image, But I'm Way More Interested In What's Going On In The Background

This holiday season will be quite the special one for Yellowstone fans, as Paramount+ will debut the highly anticipated prequel spinoff 1883 the week before Christmas. We'll be waiting a while to see star Tim McGraw in ancestral form as James Dutton for a full trailer, but the Grammy-winning musician is already giving fans behind-the-scenes shots from the set, and I can only hope that trend continues as filming goes on.

Check out Tim McGraw's Instagram post below, which is definitely interesting for more reasons than just his admittedly snazzy new chair.

A photo posted by on

I'm going to go out on a limb and say those kinds of chairs were not the norm during this country's western expansion during the 19th century. Behind Tim McGraw's signature seat, however, things look a lot more old-timey, and it all plays into just how big and historically accurate co-creator Taylor Sheridan wanted to make 1883.

The upcoming spinoff will tell the origin story of the Dutton family's Montana ranch, and that tale starts with a trek across the country led by Sam Elliott's Shea Brennan. Currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas, 1883 will showcase that difficult and eventful journey for Brennan's group, which will of course contain Tim McGraw's James Dutton and Faith Hill's Faith Hill. And the shot above should give audiences a decent idea of just how that group will be living large during the wagon-train trip.

No luxury-adorned glamping tents for these folks. We're talking about sleeping either directly under the stars, or under wagon coverings, with the sounds of nature there to guide everyone to slumber. I can't make out any guitar-shaped objects in the background, but I would honestly be shocked if 1883 didn't play up Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's musical skills at one point or another. Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's band dedicated its 2020 album to his character John Dutton, so the franchise definitely has country-western music embedded within.

Tim McGraw earned some attention from a few familiar faces, too. Not only his and Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey McGraw, but also Yellowstone star Jefferson White (who is reportedly heading up his own spinoff series), Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and Truth Be Told's Octavia Spencer, among others.

Also starring Arrowverse alum LaMonica Garrett and Young Sheldon's Isabel May, 1883 is set to premiere on Sunday, December 19, on the Paramount+ streaming service, though it will also be simulcast linearly on Paramount Network in order to get more viewers interested. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all three seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock while taking note of all the other new shows hitting the 2021 Fall TV schedule.