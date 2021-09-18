Kylie Jenner Launched Her New Swimwear Line With Some Real Wet Pics

Like all of the rest of her family, Kylie Jenner may have found fame in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she sustained it by moving into other avenues of business. Her namesake beauty brand, which is chock full of lip kits, lotions and sunscreens, quickly turned Jenner into the youngest billionaire on earth, even before the likes of her big sis Kim Kardashian. More recently, Jenner has added to her growing empire by launching her own swimwear line, and she has some real wet and wild promotion pics for it as well.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood announced on Instagram that new swimwear brand, simply called Kylie Swim, is live as of this past Friday. The collection has a lot of intricately cut-out one pieces and even options for plus-size figures. In order to get the $40 to $80 per piece asking prices, Kylie Jenner has wasted no time promoting her new venture with a bevy of slicked up Instagram clips. Just add a liquid of some kind, an uncomfortable mirror to lay on, and ta-da, Kylie Swim:

A photo posted by on

It would seem like an inopportune time for a swimwear launch, what with the fall season right around the corner. But Kylie Jenner has a notorious fanbase that has been known to sellout her lip kits in a matter of minutes, so she may yet see some hefty profits. If not, it's supposedly always sunny in Jenner's home state of California – right? Hopefully, a lot of that fanbase reside there…

Kylie Jenner has, in fact, been gassing up the hype for her new swimwear line for some time now. Amidst rumors circulating that she was pregnant a few weeks ago, Jenner first released images of herself in the new collection. She wasn't showing at the time the photos were taken nor in the more recent launch clips, but she has confirmed the pregnancy of her second child with on-off partner Travis Scott on social media.

Still, there's nothing like a little cross-promotion help from family, either. Kylie Jenner apparently enlisted the assistance of big sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has been mostly been globe-trotting with boyfriend Travis Barker of late, to help with the new swimwear’s launch. On her Instagram stories, Kardashian showed off a photo of herself in which she's wearing the exact same orange swimsuit from Jenner’s collection. Check it out here:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram)

The Kardashian-Jenners tend to show up and show out where family is concerned. For example, even though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are heading for divorce, the two were attending each other’s events and wearing matching outfits. Kim Kardashian has yet to post about Kylie Jenner’s new swimwear line, but her own KKW home décor brand is supposedly on the horizon, too.

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner product to consider buying. But buyers beware, we all can't look like Kylie Jenner in the same swimsuit or picture. No matter how much oil we have.