Looks Like Kanye West’s New Brand Will Be Competing With Kim Kardashian

In recent years, Kanye West has concentrated on expanding his brand outside of his celebrated music career. His results have been fruitful so far with a successful shoe brand and a booming design firm. But West’s latest business move may put him in direct competition with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West.

According to E! News, Kanye West will be entering the home décor space. West has registered items for his proposed lifestyle brand with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The rapper-producer reportedly registered a series of home goods on Aug. 27, according to the media outlet.

The items Kanye West registered signal his intention to enter the space, which has long been popular with celebrities including Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow. Under West’s alleged lifestyle brand, he trademarked a range of bedding items, bathroom accessories, kitchen décor, textile wall hangings and more home accessories. In addition to home furnishings, West even registered a range of children's homeware items. All the registered items will be branded with his name on them.

This push into the lifestyle space will mark another attempt by Kanye West to expand his ever-growing empire. West already has a stake in the apparel space with his recent Gap partnership and his successful Yeezy clothing brand. But entering the home décor space may come into conflict with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

It was announced last year Kim Kardashian was reportedly working on her lifestyle brand KKW Home. According to reports, Kardashian has registered similar bedding and bathroom items along with aromatherapy, bath and organization products meant for a full home experience. It seems the reality star’s proposed lifestyle brand will cater to her audience just like her other brands Skims and KKW Beauty.

Given the current ambiguity surrounding their marriage and divorce, competing in the lifestyle space may throw an interesting twist into the Kanye West-Kim Kardashian saga. It could either be a win-win for the Kardashian-West household or intensify the reported drama between the estranged couple. At the very least, it will give them more chances at success in the marketplace and more chances to connect.

But the connection doesn’t stop with just home decoration. It seemingly translates to every part of their lives. Kim Kardashian popping up at Kanye West’s Donda listening parties made fans question their relationship status. That led to more questions for the couple as West and Kardashian were spending time together after he ended his alleged relationship with Irina Shayk. But a reconciliation might be on shaky ground as the rapper semi-confirmed to cheating on his estranged wife on his recent release. So, launching their competing home décor brands could go either way in the Hollywood couple’s ever-evolving relationship status.