Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Responds After Wild Fan Theory Runs Around

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle has seen quite a few twists and turns over the past year. From new attorneys to hard-won (eventual) freedoms, it has since culminated in her dad Jamie Spears agreeing to step down as the conservator of her finances. Spears’ boyfriend-turned-fiancé of 5 years, Sam Asghari, has been by her side throughout it all. But some fans out there have the wild idea that they actually first met many years before that, and Asghari has a rebuttal for anything thinking that's the case.

The theory in question came about from an old video of Britney Spearssigning autographs for young fans. The clip, reportedly from 2000, has been circulating the Internet ethers of late, and shows Spears meeting a young boy who some fans think shares more than a passing resemblance to Sam Asghari. By their estimation, it is potential proof that Asghari was a Britney Spears fan himself way before he was her boyfriend. Check out the video below, but don't get your hopes up.

The probability of 27-year-old Sam Asghari being the young fan on Britney Spears’ knee 21 years ago isn't too likely. Asghari first moved to the United States from Iran when he was 12 years old, and reportedly first met Britney Spears in 2016 on the set of her music video “Slumber Party,” which he was a dancer for. But just in case fans aren’t buying it, Asghari took to his Instagram stories to debunk the theory with some humor of his own:

(Image credit: Sam Asghari Instagram)

Apparently, even if Britney Spears’ boyfriend/fiancé was the right age, and was at the right place at the right time as the boy in the video, he's still not seeing the resemblance. Sam Asghari even provided further proof on his Instagram stories with a side-by-side of him at that age (and his expression is as if someone told him this mistake would be made later in his life)

(Image credit: Sam Asghari Instagram)

Sam Asghari has, in fact, weathered many of Britney Spears fans’ speculations and opinions before. For instance, after Britney Spears announced their engagement and promptly deactivated her Instagram account, many fans were questioning if Asghari was the controlling force behind the sudden decision. Spears has since reactivated her social media account, but such questions continue to linger about their relationship. Even actress Octavia Spencer advised Spears to get a prenuptial agreement on Instagram, which has been echoed by her “Free Britney” supporters. To that end, Asghari commented on his stories (via Buzzfeed) that there will be a prenup and it will be “iron clad.”

(Image credit: Britney Spears YouTube)

Despite all the questions and theories, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have posed a united front for the most part on social media. They do playful challenges together and celebrate each other’s major life events. In court, Spears even made claims that Asghari was just as affected by her conservatorship as she has been, specifically how he wasn't allowed to drive her places and they supposedly weren't allowed to have kids together if they wanted.

Things are changing, though, in the life and conservatorship of Britney Spears. Her father has called for the courts to reconsider the conservatorship’s validity, and once those proceedings are all said and done, Spears would finally be personally back in charge of her health and finances for the first time since 2008.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are due to walk down the aisle to become man and wife sometime in near future. Meanwhile, can the real Sam Asghari lookalike please stand up?