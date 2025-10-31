How 9-1-1: Nashville Paid Tribute To Isabelle Tate Following Her Death At 23

9-1-1: Nashville has been bringing the drama and emotions on the 2025 TV schedule, and Thursday’s episode was no exception. Aside from the intense emergencies and continuing family issues, Nashville kept the emotions going after the episode ended. That's because the series paid tribute to one of their own after the death of 23-year-old Isabelle Tate.

Tate, who appeared in the pilot episode of the 9-1-1 spinoff, passed away on October 19. TMZ reported that she “passed away peacefully” in her sleep and had suffered from Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a progressive neuromuscular disease that left her needing a wheelchair. Her agent told the outlet that the disease affected the legs and could also affect internal organs like the lungs and liver.

After she briefly appeared in the pilot, Nashville paid tribute to her with a memorial card at the end of Thursday’s episode:

(Image credit: ABC)

Entertainment Weekly previously confirmed that 9-1-1: Nashville would be paying tribute to Tate with a memorial title card at the end of the upcoming episode. In the pilot, she played Julie, a woman at a strip club where Blue (Hunter McVey) was performing. Her view was blocked by a woman who was standing and would not get out of her way, but after Blue noticed, he made sure to pay extra special attention to Julie and gave her a lap dance despite it being against the club’s rules.

Tate’s agency, McCray Agency, shared on Instagram that not only was Nashville her first booking, but it was also the first show she auditioned for. Makeup artist Jennifer Garner revealed in the comments that she did her makeup for Episode 1, and she was a “beautiful spirit. She will be missed.”

Due to her disease, Tate had reportedly basically given up her acting dream, but then she landed the Nashville role, and it was her first big booking. Her obituary states that she graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business. Friends and family also say she “was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others.”

The obituary also states that Tate was musically inclined and had often spent hours “writing and recording songs” and published a few of them. She loved spending time with her friends and family and is said to always be the “life of the party.” The late actress is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate; stepfather, Vishnu Jayamohan; father, John Daniel Tate; and sister, Daniella Tate.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s unknown how long Tate had Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, but Johns Hopkins Medicine said the disease is not fatal. However, it can affect muscles needed for breathing and is especially dangerous at night.

To go back and see her performance as well as the other episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville, you can stream them with a Hulu subscription.