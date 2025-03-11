As 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Rolls On, Sophie Is Allegedly On Vacation With Another Franchise Star

What is going on here?

Sophie talking about Josh sliding into her DMs
(Image credit: TLC)

Warning! The following may contain spoilers regarding the ending of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2. Stream episodes with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort was the first 90 Day series to hit the 2025 TV schedule, and it wasn't long at all before tons of drama oozed from it. Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne have been heavy contributors to that drama with continued accusations of cheating, and some serious doubt their marriage survived couples therapy. Now, it seems viewers have even more evidence to doubt they're still together, thanks to hints that Sophie is on vacation with another franchise star.

An insider for the 90 Day franchise, Instagram's 90dayfiance_alexa, was at it again, calling attention to the fact that it seems Sophie is vacationing with Chantel Everett's ex-husband and franchise alum Pedro Jimeno. Check out some of the receipts below, which show the not so subtle signs these two were hanging out in Austin, Texas:

A post shared by 90 Day Fiance ~ Alexa Pomegranate (@90dayfiance_alexa)

A photo posted by on

Readers might be confused by this, considering Sophie is on 90 Day: The Last Resort, where she's still married to her husband Rob. That said, we've known since Happily Ever After? In season 8, they've been living apart, and there's ample evidence that these two have ended their marriage, even if 90 Day Fiancé hasn't explicitly confirmed it.

The question I have is if Sophie and Pedro are hanging out and exploring a potential romance, or if this is a ploy by two reality stars to try and get people talking so they can both get more screentime in future 90 Day Fiancé seasons? I hate to play the skeptic, but these two are the perfect match if you're looking for a pairing of franchise vets who would immediately get highlighted in a future season because they might be in a relationship.

Don't get me wrong, this wouldn't be the first time two cast members have caught feelings for each other and met through being on 90 Day Fiancé. Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies tried to make a relationship work for a while, though their romance was fleeting. They didn't last, but maybe there's a chance that Sophie and Pedro might?

This is all assuming they went on a road trip together as potential partners, and not just two friends taking a road trip. All we can do at this point is continue to speculate and see if we get more clues that these two are in a relationship in the future. If I had to guess when we might get an answer on TLC programming, I would keep an eye out for an upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life, but that's purely a guess on my part.

For now, Sophie remains as part of the cast on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Catch new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.

