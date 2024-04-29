After 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Showed A Challenging Moment In Kobe And Emily's Story, I Kinda Felt Proud Of Them

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Humpty Dumped Me" for those who haven't watched on TLC or with a Max subscription!

Emily and Kobe Blaise are still in Cameroon on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and it's been a struggle for the American to win over her husband's childhood friends. They previously tried to stir up her emotions by mentioning Kobe's girlfriend back home from the time when he first met Emily, and in the latest episode, they told her she needed to stop being so bossy. It was the perfect setup for either a public or private altercation, but the pair definitely surprised this 90 Day Fiancé fan with how their latest drama played out.

Rather than get into a massive argument with his friends, Emily instead excused herself and spent some time at the bar alone. Kobe followed her a short time later, but rather than chastising her for that reaction, he instead listened to her issues, and they then discussed how to proceed. It's like a couple from a completely different TV series showed up.

Surprisingly, they reached a compromise, and while they did eventually argue with his friends again after they started in on Emily, both parties in the couple left on the same page. If his friends couldn't be respectful in supporting their marriage, then they would not be welcome at the wedding. Weird as it might be to read, I found myself feeeling proud of them by the end, as the ep showed how far they've come since the beginning.

Kobe And Emily Struggled To Communicate In Their Previous Story

Communication is key in all relationships, and Emily and Kobe struggled with that often in their first appearance. Emily was often portrayed as stubborn and unwilling to compromise exactly what she wanted, even according to her own family, and Kobe would often lose his cool and swear when he felt she was nagging.

Another problem was each perceived the other as being entitled, which also played into the lack of communication. Neither ever seemed to understand what the other truly wanted, which made it feel like this marriage wouldn't last long if they continued having trouble figuring it all out. Let's be honest: many married 90 Day Fiancé couples have split over less, so I genuinely wondered if they would last.

Emily And Kobe Have Grown As A Couple Compared To Where They Started

If you had asked me at the start of this season whether I'd expect Emily and Kobe to have a real moment of growth as a couple or another racy sex scene, I would've said the latter every time. The way they communicated in this episode was impressive and showed that despite having two children together, with a third born in March after filming, they've also found time to learn how to work better as a couple.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise, unfortunately, seems to have far fewer happy endings than sad ones. While I can't guarantee the future is bright for Emily and Kobe, I appreciate seeing how they've grown together and worked through a real issue couples who watch could struggle with. We need more of that in the franchise just to give viewers some hope that not all international love stories are doomed.

Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, Emily and Kobe can keep their progress rolling, and his friends can learn to quit complaining if their friend is happy in his relationship.