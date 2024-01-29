90 Day Fiancé: Clayton's Sister Dropped A Bombshell That Might Cause Major Problems For His Future With Anali

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Till Death Do Us Part." Read at your own risk!

With the sexual tension resolved and the pre-wedding festivities underway, Anali Vallejos was hit with some news that may impact her happy future with Clayton Clark, and during her bachelorette party no less. I'd previously written about how this 90 Day Fiancé couple's future hinges on whether or not they can overcome the big hurdle of living with his mother Violet, and lo and behold, that was a major topic of discussion this week. (Check out the episode with a Max subscription if you missed the TLC airing.)

Following a conversation with Clayton's sister Brandi, Anali was certainly less sure about her upcoming vows than beofre. It seemed clear she was looking forward to a "better" future with some life changes in store after the wedding, and it seemed equally clear that she hadn't considered a reality where nothing changes.

Brandi Told Anali She Didn't Expect Violet To Move Out Anytime Soon

Brandi and Anali finally had some time to talk by themselves, particularly about the latter's life with Clayton in the United States. Fortunately, they were able to stay communicative despite the language barrier, which has caused headaches for past couples, with Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee using a translation device, for instance. Anali said she enjoyed her time with Clayton but wished his mother wasn't there, since the situation made things awkward, even if Violet herself wasn't doing anything specific.

Anali ultimately couldn't wait for them to have the apartment to themselves without Violet around, but Brandi felt she had to be the bearer of bad news, revealing to her shocked future sister-in-law that her ideal day may never come. Brandi shared more in a confessional later and laid out the co-dependent dynamic Clayton has with his mother, which goes a bit deeper than everyone was led to believe.

Clayton and my mom have always lived together. It's actually, like, disturbing. Like, they will not leave each other's side...He wants to move out and be on his own but they're not going to part ways. So, mark my words, check back in a year. They will still be living together.

Overbearing parents have certainly factored into 90 Day Fiancé couples splitting after marriage. Colt Johnson's mother Debbie Johnson helped drive away not one, but two, women in his life simply by relishing in pissing them off. Violet could cause the same issues for Clayton and Anali if they're not proactive in establishing some real boundaries ahead of tying the knot.

Will This Impact Clayton And Anali Getting Married?

Anali expressed some serious doubts about going through with the marriage to Clayton, but 90 Day Fiancé fans shouldn't be too worried. Despite their storyline looking like a disaster, evidence has surfaced pointing to them going through with the marriage ceremony, so we know the big day will eventually come, even if some issues will need to be handled in the meantime.

The real question is how they will move forward with the real possibility that Violet will remain living with them for however long they allow her to. Is Brandi right in thinking that Clayton will be unwilling to make her find a new place, and that he actually prefers having her close over another home?

If so, I can guarantee her presence will be a driving tension between Clayton and Anali should they appear together in a future spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé. I hope, however, that Brandi is off-base about the situation, and that Violet will naturally understand that her son and his new wife need some space, and will make the effort to find another place to live that isn't his apartment closet. If not for the sake of her kid's marriage, at least for the sake of not having to live in a closet. Why anyone would willingly want to live in that small of a space, I will never understand.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We're inching closer and closer to the wedding dates of this season's cast, which means the tell-all is around the corner. I can't wait to hear what drama surfaces there and I have a feeling it'll be just as eventful as this season.