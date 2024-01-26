90 Day Fiancé: Liz Woods Confirms New Boyfriend Following Split With Big Ed

It wasn't all that long ago that we thought Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods would be the next 90 Day Fiancé couple to be married. Their wedding invitations leaked ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and the spinoff seemed to show them in a much better place despite Angela Deem landing Ed in hot water. Now it appears they're no longer together, and that's seemingly confirmed following a comment from Liz.

After weeks of speculation that Liz and Ed are no longer together and a cryptic statement from Ed hinting at the split, the former has given more clarity on the situation. Liz popped into the comments of a post by 90daythemelanatedway on Instagram, which featured pictures of Liz and her alleged new boyfriend. The 90 Day Fiancé star didn't deny what was alleged and wrote the following:

Very Blessed & Filled With Happiness 🥰

This feels like some solid confirmation from Liz that, yes, she is seeing a new person. It would also appear that the slew of pictures of her out on dates with someone with a hidden face is the same person. Fan account @ mac.and.chisme alleged his name is Jayson. Liz didn't comment on anything like that, so that remains speculative at this time.

While it seems all but certain at this point that Big Ed and Liz are not currently seeing each other, there are still some questions that need to be answered. For example, are they one of the 90 Day Fiancé couples who married and split, or did they call off the wedding in advance of seeing other people? It's even possible that they're separated but not officially divorced. A website tracked down by InTouch did allege the two wed in Arkansas, but the link is no longer active.

With so many questions about both and what happened, one has to wonder how much of this will be covered in a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff that will air as part of the 2024 TV schedule. There's some speculation right now from ScreenRant that suggests Ed and Liz will reappear in the franchise in March, which will potentially explore their post-wedding journey.

Whatever the situation may be for Big Ed and Liz, hopefully both will be able to live their best lives and proceed in a healthy way. While there were many low points shown on television, they had their good moments, and fans should ultimately wish them the best in moving forward in their lives.

More on Big Ed and Liz might be coming later this year, but for now, 90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's so much drama happening on Season 10 that is worth taking stock of, so catch up with a Max subscription to see what all is going on.