Looks Like A 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 Couple Got Married Despite Their Complete Disaster Of A Storyline

90 Day Fiancé is deep into its latest season, and unlike previous years, it feels like many of these couples are less sure of their relationships as wedding bells start ringing. The TLC series (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) could definitely be serving up choice editing to make it seem like the various Season 10 cast couples are mere seconds from splitting. I'd like to hope things aren't so bad, anyway, since Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos have apparently tied the knot despite their complete disaster of a storyline.

After having reported on whether or not Sam Wilson went to jail, as well as whether Nikki Sanders is still with Justin, we can now share the news from Starcasm that despite not appearing to be destined for marriage on TV, Clayton and Analia are indeed officially husband and wife. And what's more, they've apparently been that way for months now.

When Did Clayton And Anali Get Married?

According to court records, Clayton and Anali were married in the United States on August 18, 2023, with a Methodist pastor officiating. It's reported that the couple made posts signaling a trip back to Peru, but CinemaBlend was unable to find any evidence of that on Clayton's Instagram page, with Anali's page currently listed as private.

With that said, many couples on 90 Day Fiancé choose to hold additional wedding ceremonies in the non-American partners' home countries. So if that is the case, they may be traveling to the country to do that.

Why Clayton And Anali's Marriage Is So Shocking

Couples in 90 Day Fiancé have issues all the time, but viewers have spotted many red flags that stick out where Clayton and Anali are concerned. There is a major lack of intimacy between the pair, which seems to be an issue for reasons beyond the dirtiness of his apartment, the number of pets he has, and the fact he shares a small space with his mother. Not that those help anything.

Anali has major issues with Clayton's lifestyle, which mainly consists of working and gaming on his computer. She's more of a person who prefers in-person social interaction, and thus far, it seems they're very incompatible in that regard. This seems like a much bigger problem for their future than when Nick Ham called Devin Hoofman "Piggy," and it is much harder to fix as well.

With that being said, 90 Day Fiancé couples aren't only capable of acting the way we see them in episodes. They're capable of change, and while Clayton might be a bit of an introvert, it's possible he's since made the effort to work on being more social for Anali. A recent post on his Instagram (as seen below) showed him with a number of people for Christmas, seemingly preparing some tamales.

I always try never to be surprised by any revelation in the 90 Day Fiancé world. Since I'd never stop picking my jaw up off the floor. I'm happy to hear that Clayton and Anali are married, and I hope they're living the good life as their less pleasant storyline continues to unfold week-to-week.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The good news is that there's no shortage of spinoffs planned for the upcoming year, but for those needing something to watch in the hours it's not on, be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule and see what is on the way.