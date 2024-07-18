90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Is Dropping More Hints About Her Future On TLC After Michael Split, And I Have One Major Question

90 Day Fiancé fans finally saw Michael Ilesanmi's arrival in the United States, but as many know by now, their American tale doesn't last long. Months prior to the current season of Happily Ever After?, Michael fled his wife's home and told authorities he feared for his life, and he's since been spotted living it up in clubs. It's led to comments from Angela that she may leave the franchise, though her latest update provides more clarity. Given this latest news, I'm asking one major question about I may be watching Angela with my Max subscription moving forward.

Angela is walking back her previous comments about leaving 90 Day Fiancé entirely, but she does appear to be hinting at something else being on the horizon. Check out her latest comments made during a live stream on TikTok (via 90DayFiance.news) below:

Not gonna answer that question, but you know, I'm still at TLC. I am....I'm replaceable...everybody's replaceable, but that's right, and so are they. I'm loyal, they've treated me good, what ya'll see they did. You know I love Sharp Entertainment, sorry. I know some things don't look right, but listen, we're all grown here, and you make choices, and I made a choice.

To me, Angela kind of says a lot without explicitly saying anything at all. While she may be part of some remaining footage that was either filmed or is scheduled to be filmed for 90 Day Fiancé, it sounds like she's trying to distance herself from a large return to that franchise beyond that.

I can't say that I blame her, either, considering she's part of the latest married 90 Day couple to split. Going through all that kind of drama again, and on television no less, would be daunting, and I'm not sure many are up for that journey. So then, why is she making a point that she's still with TLC and loves Sharp Entertainment?

Is Angela Deem Pitching Her Own Spinoff Apart From 90 Day Fiancé?

To me, the above quotes suggest that Angela Deem is pitching for her own spinoff separate from what's going on in 90 Day Fiancé. It's not a wish that's entirely out of the realm of possibility, as we've seen Darcey and Stacey and The Family Chantel happen as standalone spinoffs for cast members after their time on the flagship show. Would Sharp Entertainment and TLC be willing to give Angela her own dedicated series?

It's a question that warrants consideration, considering she's the biggest star 90 Day Fiancé currently has. With her marriage with Michael seemingly over, is a standalone spinoff following her adventures around the United States worth a series by itself? Do audiences want a full show starring Angela, or is she a cast member that is better kept in small doses like how 90 Day allows?

Angela Deem is also the most polarizing figure in 90 Day Fiancé, with various scandals, including exposing her genitals on camera and a hotel lobby brawl following a charity event. TLC gives 90 Day a pretty long leash for some outrageous behavior, but could a show starring Angela be deemed too outrageous and controversial? I'll be eager to see if she is offered a spinoff, and what the focus on it would be. I'd definitely watch, but am curious as to what the overall story of that show would be.

Angela Deem continues to be a part of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? which airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in as the tell-all is right around the corner, and it's looking like it will be an event fans won't want to miss.