90 Day Fiancé Finally Showed Michael's U.S. Arrival, And A New Video Shows Him Living It Up After Angela Split

The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "The Troll Toll," so be warned if you haven't yet watched on TLC or streamed it with a Max subscription!

As it went for the reality star himself, 90 Day Fiancé fans have waited years for Michael Ilesanmi to arrive in the United States, so when word leaked out he achieved that major milestone over the holidays, it was an exciting update. Unfortunately, the good times didn't last for him and Angela Deem, and he fled months after arriving, telling authorities he feared for his life if he ever returned. I've been watching their storyline as closely as anyone for clues as to what went wrong between them, but didn't expect for the latest episode's arrival to coincide with a real-world update on Michael's whereabouts.

I wrote last week that Angela's prank set-up for Michael's arrival was rife with red flags, and sure enough, springing the fake news on her daughter and grandchildren was met with mixed reception. Let's talk about that, as well as get the latest on where Michael is at according to the internet.

Michael's Arrival Was Mostly Joyful, But Partly Uncomfortable

As expected, Michael's surprise arrival sparked a mixture of happiness and awkwardness. Most of Angela's younger grandchildren were thrilled to see him, while some older ones exchanged weird looks. Angela's daughter Skyla openly hugged her stepfather, but did not hide how she felt about it from anyone paying attention.

After all, Angela called her to tell her about Michael's alleged Facebook page supposedly proving his scamming, so Skyla was still skeptical of his intentions. She continued to express her doubts about the relationship in the confessional segment of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? but stopped short of ruining the moment. I'd be curious now to see how she reacted when Michael left, but I don't think filming was still taking place when that happened.

Michael Was Spotted At A Club In Texas

When Michael left Angela, he ended up leaving Georgia entirely. People have speculated about his whereabouts and whether or not he has a new lover, but nothing is confirmed at this moment. Someone on Reddit did post a video of him reportedly at a club in Houston, Texas, however. That vid can be seen below:

It's not an incredibly telling video by any means, other than showing Michael seemingly enjoying himself far apart from Angela. I do find that a little sad, considering he seemed genuinely excited to be moving in with her family and doing his part to be a provider for everyone now that he was in the United States. Of course, perhaps his perspective on what he wanted changed after living with his wife for a while, and now he's happy to get out there and try to find love elsewhere.

For those wondering, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? already confirmed that Michael's spousal visa approval protects his rights as a citizen of the United States. Angela may want to have him deported for leaving her, but per the attorney she spoke to ahead of his approval, their split or divorce will have no impact on whether or not he's allowed to live in the United States. Good for Michael, though I'd be eager to hear more of Angela's side of this story should she decide to return to the 90 Day franchise after. So far, she's indicated this could be her final season in the franchise.

Catch Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is winding down, so be sure to catch up before the tell-all to be ready for all the drama that could come out.