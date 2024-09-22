A 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Star Has Been Banned From Show's Subreddit Over Offensive Messages

90 Day Fiancé fans are often hungry for information. As such, they seek out any and all details about the show and its storylines that they can't figure out for themselves while watching TLC or streaming it with their Max subscription. It seemed one Before The 90 Days cast member was more than willing to share some secrets recently. However, the sentiments they dropped ultimately ended up being so offensive that the cast member was banned from the show's subreddit.

Those who regularly tune in for the 90 Day franchise are surely used to controversy and unsavory topics. (Otherwise, Angela Deem wouldn't remain optimistic about receiving her own spinoff). It seems fair to say that one Before the 90 Days cast member won't get the same opportunities from TLC after making the aforementioned comments online, as they were deemed misogynistic, anti-LGBTQ+ and more.

(Image credit: TLC)

Loren Allen's story with Faith is unfolding at the moment, and it seemed he was hoping to clear the air about some of the dozens of questions viewers had about him. Loren was more than happy to share some details about his life but, the more he discussed his personal viewpoints, the more upset it made those who read his AMA.

Moderators deleted the thread and banned Loren from the subreddit, but Starcasm captured some of the more offensive comments. In broad strokes, Loren repeatedly alleged that cis women's genitalia is "rotting," which is why he prefers to date trans-pre-transition women. He also frequently referred to his ex-wife as a terrible person and blamed her for his limited interaction with his children.

It was also alleged in another Reddit thread that he privately messaged some users after they shared their questions. Whether or not that factored into the ban is unclear, at the moment.

Could This Incident Impact Loren's Future On 90 Day Fiancé?

TLC extends a pretty long leash to some 90 Day Fiancé stars, to the point that a hotel brawl following a charity event didn't halt Angela Deem from appearing in multiple spinoffs. At the same time, the show has been less tolerant of newcomers causing drama, especially when the Internet is involved.

Fans may remember that 90 Day Fiancé fired former cast member Alina Kozhevnikova and removed her storyline midway through a season. That decision came down after viewers found several racist comments she posted online. With that, the franchise claimed it changed its casting process following that incident.

We can only speculate as to how 90 Day Fiancé will proceed with Loren following the controversial AMA. Some cast members are merely uninvited from the tell-all after breaking the NDA or acting inappropriately while, in the most extreme cases, others have had their storylines removed entirely. As I mentioned, there are even cases in which those who preside over the franchise take no action. We can only wait and see what might happen and if Loren's story with Faith continue to be showcased.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check out the latest episode, and be sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what else is airing on TV now that the fall season is upon us.