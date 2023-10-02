90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Revealed Sad Details Behind Violet's Pregnancy, But I'm Optimistic Their Story Could Continue

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode "Tell All Part 2." Read at your own risk!

The second part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Tell-All put a cap on the season while giving viewers an idea of what the future could hold for each couple. Perhaps most important for me was learning more about the whole situation behind Violet's pregnancy and what it meant for her and Donnell Riley. The answer was a bit complicated for both cast members, but I'm optimistic that we could still see them in future episodes down the line.

So far, we have no official word on whether this 90 Day Fiancé couple will resurface. There was a hint near the end, however, that could indicate Violet and Riley will appear in future spinoffs, regardless of how their relationship is currently going, at least the last time we checked their social media. Here's what we learned and why I think it could mean their TV story isn't quite over yet.

Violet Revealed She Lost Her Baby

Violet previously shocked Riley with the news she was pregnant after he returned from Thailand to the United States, but he had trouble believing it was real. During the first part of the tell-all, he even went so far as to say he wouldn't put it past Violet to lie about a pregnancy in an attempt to get back together with him. Host Shaun Robinson asked Violet straight-up about the pregnancy, leading to a complicated answer.

According to Violet, she indeed was pregnant before suffering a miscarriage. The 43-year-old explained through tears that because of her age and poor health, she was unable to carry the baby to term. Riley said that he didn't have a big reaction because he'd only just learned about it, and that he needed some time to absorb and understand the news.

Violet Is Coming To The United States To See Riley

Riley and Violet are not officially together, and confirmed their status alongside other couples in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Despite that, they also confirmed that Violet would be coming to the United States soon to meet up with Riley. Both seemed to indicate that the relationship at this point would be "as friends," though let's remember that the last time they broke up, they had sex soon after, which ultimately led to her pregnancy.

I think that it's possible Violet's trip to the United States could result in her and Riley appearing in future spinoffs, whether as a couple or respectively on the hunt for new romance. Social media activity has indicated they're back to fighting and being "done" with each other, but that could just be a recurring trend in their relationship, given the fights they had on camera all season. Even if nothing else pans out, fans can still rewatch their ups and downs and happier memories with a Max subscription.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 6 is officially finished, but viewers can revisit it on Max. As for what's next, there's a new season of 90 Day Fiancé on the way, and surprise, one of the members of this cast will be around in Season 10.