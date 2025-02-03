90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Tell-All Ended By Tainting My Favorite Couple Of The Season With More Shocking Confessions

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 episode "Tell-All Part 4." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

I suppose it's fitting that the least likable American cast of 90 Day Fiancé history hit a low note when Before The 90 Days Season 7 wrapped. The 2025 TV schedule will press on with a new season of the flagship series soon enough, of course, but not before its spinoff tainted my opinion of a couple I hoped would appear in future stories.

Joe Coan was already on thin ice after revealing the real reason for almost missing his flight to Poland in a previous segment of the tell-all, but that was small potatoes compared to the shocking confession he made in "Tell-All Part 4." Magda Szlachta was beside herself in the final moments of this season, and I'm right there with her after he was caught in yet another big lie.

Joe "Forgot" To Tell Magda He Hooked Up With Another One Of His Friends

After a season in which a large chunk of the storyline revolved around Joe apologizing for not telling Magda that he used to date one of his best friends, you'd think he'd know better than to keep any secrets from her, tiny or massive. And yet, he was exposed by a never-before-seen clip shown during 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' "Tell-All Part 4" in which another friend directly mentioned a time they "hooked up."

Joe immediately tried to write off the comment, saying it was "just kissing" to Magda, but the rest of the cast didn't let him off the hook. They all noted that "hooking up" in American slang often pertains to sex, and the fact the friend mentioned Joe had "a lot of stamina" during the scene seemed to suggest they were doing more than just kissing.

The tell-all ended shortly after the reveal, with Joe making a beeline for the exit. He hopped in the car without giving any additional closing thoughts for the camera while Magda told a producer she'd like to find a 24-hour supermarket that sold vodka.

As a fan, it's just so frustrating to see cast members continue to make the same mistakes in their relationships. Magda has given Joe so many opportunities to come clean about past relationships and wrongdoings, and yet he keeps getting caught in lies. I had high hopes for these two to be the new model couple of 90 Day Fiancé, but it doesn't look like that's going to be the case.

Are Joe And Magda Still Together?

CinemaBlend tracked where all the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 couples ended up long before "Tell-All Part 4," and all signs point to the notion that Joe and Magda are indeed still together. Back in December, we wrote about her sharing several photos of them on social media, and nothing seems to have changed as of this writing. In fact, here's their latest from just a few days prior to the season's ending:

While I'm disappointed in Joe's actions, I hope this couple has found a way to move past his lies by omission. 2024 was a rough year for married 90 Day couples who split, and I'd hate to see another tie the knot and then realize it wasn't meant to be when the reason why was there in front of them all along.

That's a wrap for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7, but anyone who wants to revisit this season can always check it out on Max. Next up is a new season of 90 Day Fiancé, so mark those calendars for Sunday, February 16th on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET!