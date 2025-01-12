Where The Couples Of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 Ended Up

The 2025 TV schedule is off to a hot start as TLC viewers celebrate its arrival with the tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7. After watching one of the least likable American casts during the back half of 2024, it's finally time for them to sit down with Shaun Robinson and explain themselves.

For those needing a recap of this season or some quick answers on where things stand with couples now, look no further. You could rewatch this season with a Max subscription or check out our breakdown of what's happening with each couple below:

(Image credit: TLC)

Loren And Faith - Broken Up

Loren Allen traveled to the Philippines in the hope of starting a new life with Faith Tulod, and the couple almost immediately struggled. Loren revealed he had an STD from cheating on her, and Faith struggled with how to proceed despite advice from her sisters to forgive him. The couple did get engaged briefly, though she broke it off shortly later.

We knew, thanks to Loren doing podcasts ahead of the season, that he was no longer with Faith before it was shown on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days and that he never actually took the relationship seriously. We also know that Loren married someone in the United States shortly after returning from the trip and has since divorced as of December 2024.

(Image credit: TLC)

Niles And Matilda - Married

Niles Valentine worried about breaking Matilda Nti's heart when he had to tell her they couldn't get married on his trip to see her in Africa. Initially, she was heartbroken, but it didn't last long after his Ghanaian mentor Mr. Arc convinced him to change his mind. The two were wed in Africa, and Niles said he would begin the steps to obtain a spousal visa for his bride.

While social media made it appear as though they weren't together, we have no reason to suspect these two split. In fact, I'm curious to see whether they will appear in a future spinoff and we get to see how they adjust to life together both in the United States.

(Image credit: TLC)

Rayne And Chidi - Broken Up

Rayne Fernandez felt she was the soulmate of Chidi Ikpeamaeze, and felt his blindness would help her with the body issues she had in past relationships. Unfortunately, the relationship went sour immediately after she traveled to see him in Africa, as she waged war with his sister and called her too controlling. The two ultimately broke up, with Rayne leaving shortly after the trip.

On social media, Chidi shed some light on some of the issues in their relationship that viewers didn't see on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. For example, Rayne used to talk about them being attacked by vampires and cannibals, and he also noted it had been three years since they last dated prior to her trip. It doesn't sound like they'll be on the tell-all, but Chidi may be coming to the United States to get help for his eyesight.

(Image credit: TLC)

Brian And Ingrid - Broken Up

Brian Muniz was hoping to start a new life with Ingrid in Brazil, but was afraid his limited mobility after being shot would impact their relationship. While it might've played a factor, there's no denying that his lying about his age, his history with drugs, or that he was married several times also didn't drive her away. Plus, her mother did not like him, so it's safe to say the relationship never really took off despite his trip to Brazil.

I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that these two 90 Day Fiancé stars are not currently together. Brian hinted in the trailer for the tell-all that Ingrid might've even had a boyfriend when they were filming their storyline, so we'll see how much truth there is to that.

(Image credit: TLC)

Tigerlily And Adnan - Married

Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah intended to get married as soon as she arrived in Jordan, and they did just that. Unfortunately, the Texan mother realized there was a lot about Middle Eastern customs she was unfamiliar with and wasn't entirely sure she wanted to adhere to those rules. The season ended with her worried because Adnan gave his brother power of attorney, which allowed him to take out loans in her name.

As of writing, the couple is still married and have a child together. There is no word on whether or not Adnan ever signed a post-marriage agreement, but I imagine we'll hear more about that should these two pop up in another spinoff.

(Image credit: TLC)

Veah And Sunny - Still Together

Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi originally started like a story I felt I've seen several times before in 90 Day Fiancé. An American woman falls in love with a foreign Muslim man, but is unwilling to convert. Surprisingly, this time we were thrown a curveball in that not only did Sunny tell Veah he was ok with her not converting, but he chose her over his father when he tried to get him to end the relationship.

I'll be honest, I didn't expect these two to make it to the end of the season still a couple. I can't help but cheer them on as they try to make the relationship work, though I wonder if they'll overcome some of their other hurdles with jealousy.

(Image credit: TLC)

Joe And Magda - Still Together

Joe Coan nearly missed his flight to Poland to see Magdalena Szlachta, and that decision might've changed his life permanently. Fortunately, he made the flight, and despite some ups and downs, the couple agreed to hold off on engagement and work on getting Magda to the United States to meet his family.

Right now, all signs point to this couple still being together, and I bet we'll be seeing them on future seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. Hopefully, Magda will be ok with Joe being friends with one of his exes and doesn't make good on that promise to eat her eyeballs.

(Image credit: TLC)

Vanja And Josko - Broken Up

A story that originally started as one between Vanja Grbic and Božo Vrdoljak quickly shifted when his friend-zoned her almost immediately upon her arrival. Her trip to Europe was a bust until she met Josko Luketin. The two bonded fast, and after he took a trip to the United States, it seemed like she would get an unexpected happy ending to her storyline.

Of course, we've since learned that Josko ended the relationship after Vanja admitted she wasn't ready to have a child in her life. Josko, having just fostered and adopted a child, clearly seemed to think it wasn't a great fit. The two remain friends, so I wouldn't rule out them potentially getting back together should Vanja change her mind about kids.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep with CinemaBlend as we all witness the wildest moments from the tell-all specials, and prepare for even more 90 Day fun in 2025.