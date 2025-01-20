90 Day Fiancé: Joe And Magda's Before The 90 Days Update Revealed The Real Reason He Almost Missed His Flight To Poland, And Wow

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7's "Tell-All Part 2," so stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Before 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days aired Season 7's "Tell All Part 2," I was sure I would be writing about Niles Valentine's shocking showdown with Adnan Abdelfattah. So I was definitely surprised to be more taken aback by details from Joe Coan and Magda Szlachta's story. There was unexpectedly more to the story about Joe almost missing that flight to Poland, and it was wild to hear.

As revealed in "Part 1," Joe and Magda are among the few 90 Day Fiancé couples still together this season. That said, I expected a little tension between them once he was forced to reveal why he nearly missed his first meeting with Magda, all in the name of saving a dime.

Why Joe Really Almost Missed His Flight To Poland To See Magda

When I previously wrote about Joe being unreachable by 90 Day Fiancé producers ahead of his flight to Poland, I mentioned that the reason for it would likely turn out to be insignificant. Sure enough, the officialy story was initially that he'd overslept and didn't have a ton of time to get to the airport, which was made more stressful by the need to double back to retrieve his passport before eventually making his flight.

But we learned during Before The 90 Days' Season 7 "Tell All" that Joe actually doubled back for another reason far less vital than passport-grabbing. It turns out he'd forgotten some shooter bottles of alcohol in his fridge, and he wanted to retrieve them before the long flight to Poland. Joe tried to justify it by explaining that flights definitely overcharge for the same amount of alcohol, but other cast members understandably couldn't stop shaking their heads.

Should Magda Be Upset About This?

It seemed like Shaun Robinson and the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 cast members wanted more of a reaction out of Magda, but she wasn't phased by the reveal. After being directly put on the spot about the new information, she just shrugged and said she knew that Joe liked to drink, and as Joe reminded everyone, he still showed up on time for the flight. So why should she be upset about him almost missing a flight?

As unbelievable as it was to learn that something so trivial nearly hindered something so important, I had to agree that it wasn't a huge deal in the long run. Especially when you measure that up against the various shocking reveals Loren Allen has made to Faith Tulod or even the lesser things that happened between couples in Season 7. Hey, at least he didn't get married in secret shortly after filming his scenes.

Still, I'm sure there were some producers at TLC who were a bit miffed to learn Joe did that and felt it necessary to shame him a bit for potentially jeopardizing their plans for filming had he missed the flight.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Season 7 tell-all continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue watching to see the cast I think might be the least likable in 90 Day history share more on their stories and reveal a few unknown secrets as well.