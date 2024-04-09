90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Wondering Where Angela Deem Is On Spinoff After Recently Being Spotted With A Former Star

When the cast for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 was announced, Angela Deem was part of it. Now that we're a handful of episodes into the season, a number of fans are wondering exactly where she is, since Angela and her currently estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi haven't appearaed outside of some brief scenes in the season premiere. And as confusion about the situation was already mount, Angela was recently seeing hanging out with another 90 Day Fiancé star.

A month after Michael told authorities he feared for his life and fled from Angela's home, she's apparently getting chummy fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Scott Wern, whom viewers can learn all about by watching his season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 3 via a Max subscription. Wern shared a video with Angela that can be found below:

A post shared by Scott Wern (@scott_wern_sr) A photo posted by on

Angela introduced Scott as her "new bodyguard," and they seem pretty friendly, though without any apparent romantic tension between them. That aside, why are we seeing more of this polarizing franchise star on social media than in the spinoff she's promoted to be a part of?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Has Barely Featured Angela Deem Or Michael

As mentioned, Angela Deem appeared briefly in the Season 8 premiere for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but hasn't fronted any segments since. In fairness, their storyline largely revolves around Michael's eventual move to the United States, so there might not be a whole lot of footage to show just yet. It wouldn't be the first time the series put minimal focus on a couple early on, only to transition them into longer segments later in the season.

With that said, it's fair to say that Angela is one of the biggest stars of 90 Day Fiancé due to her polarizing nature. From flying to Africa to mess up Michael's car to fighting in a hotel lobby, there's never a shortage of drama in her life. One would think TLC would want to highlight her story as much as possible, especially given the latest drama in her marriage with Michael. That hasn't happened, and with Angela missing in the preview for the April 14th episode, fans are wondering what the deal is.

Angela Hasn't Mentioned The Show On Social Media Since Latest Split With Michael

Another interesting part of this story is that Angela Deem hasn't promoted the season on her Instagram page, and doesn't even mention that she's a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. She does promote the show on her TikTok biography but has left off her appearance in Happily Ever After? Season 8. As someone who has followed Angela and her run in the franchise for years now, this seems odd considering almost every couple will usually further promote their season on social media. As for Angela, she hasn't shared anything beyond the casting announcement from long ago.

In regards to why this is, we can only speculate. Perhaps Angela is taking a break from the show following her split with Michael, which feels more permanent than their past breakups. There are some fans wondering if perhaps TLC removed the couple from the season, though we haven't heard anything official stating as much. The series has fired cast members in the past, but one would think one as big as this would be accompanied by some sort of announcement. Hopefully, we'll see more of Angela in the show soon or get some clarification on what's happening.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more drama happening with the cast, and maybe even more scenes with Angela Deem in the episodes to come.