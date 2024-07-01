The Way 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Set Up Michael's Surprise Arrival In The U.S. Was A Red Flag Free-For-All

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "The Emperor's New Home." Watch the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

We've known this moment was coming since we reported it months prior, but 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? finally showed the major milestone of Michael Ilesanmi's U.S. arrival. It's an episode I've been looking forward to because we now know months later that he soon fled Angela Deem's house and told authorities he feared for his life, so fans were no doubt seeking any clues for what may have gone wrong. One thing that definitely stood out was the tone-deaf way Angela planned his arrival, which was red flag central and set the tone for all the chaos that followed.

Angela brushed aside the big reveal about Michael potentially scamming her after she uncovered that questionable Facebook group, and it seemed as if we were moving onto the fun of seeing the couple living together in the United States. But we only saw the opening minutes of his journey to his new home, and even that provided some major warning signs that were entirely his wife's doing.

Angela Lied To Family, Saying She Left Michael In Nigeria

Angela wanted to surprise her family with the news that Michael's visa was approved and that he'd be living with them from now on. Generally speaking, I can't fault her for wanting to surprise people, though I think she set up the surprise in the worst way possible.

Rather than making up a lie about a possible hold-up causing a delay in his arrival or something equally non-problematic, Angela told her daughter Skyla and grandchildren that she left Michael because he was being shady.

It's a weird lie to start off his U.S. residency, especially when Angela has already been up front about telling her daughter their legitimate issues while awaiting his visa approval in Nigeria. Admittedly, I'm suspicious that Angela told her family that because she didn't want to hear their criticism about the decision before her arrival back home, but even that wouldn't really justify this baffling decision.

When Michael and Angela arrived at her home, she instructed him to wait in the car for about five minutes while she went inside. Michael obliged, but I can't imagine he was fully aware of how poorly his arrival was set up. He's likely going to bust into a room full of people who were just told he hurt someone they loved, and that the relationship was kaput. That can't be a great moment for anyone involved.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Angela's Daughter Was Tricked Into Saying Michael Was Wrong For Her Just Minutes Before He Walked In

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? wrapped up the episode ahead of Michael's official entry into the home, which is a bonkers way to set up a cliffhanger. But the preview clip for next week gave us an idea of how much of a train wreck it could be.

We saw Angela arguing with her daughter Skyla and doubling down on Michael being no good. Skyla, being the good daughter, begins to talk down on her would-be stepfather and talk about how he was always no good for her, and then there's someone at the door. Surprise, it's Michael, and Angela tricked her daughter into bad-mouthing him.

It's these types of antics from Angela that led to the angry comments about her Drew Barrymore Show appearance. Michael's arrival feels awkward, and as we know, he won't be living with Angela for long. At present, all we seemingly know is the show confirmed Michael cannot be deported for leaving Angela, and that she's allegedly done with 90 Day Fiancé after this split. Here's hoping for more clarity on the situation at the tell-all, assuming it was filmed after their split.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET and streams on Max. We're in the back half of the season, so now is as good of a time as any to get current on any missed episodes and get ready for the upcoming tell-all specials.