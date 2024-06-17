90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Answered A Major Question About Michael's U.S. Status After Split With Angela

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Malice In Wonderland" For those who haven't watched the episode with a Max subscription, read at your own risk!

As 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans continue to track the social media updates of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, the latest Season 8 ep dropped some big reveals about Michael's future status after his arrival in the United States over the holidays. Angela might be flexing on Michael on Instagram, but it seems like there's little else she can currently do to impact his life in the United States.

Michael has been living peacefully away from his wife in the U.S. after fleeing Angela's home and telling police he feared for his life. Fans have worried about Angela trying to get Michael deported after that debacle, but when Angela called an attorney in the latest Happily Ever After? episode after discovering Michael moderates a questionable Facebook group, that outcome appeared to be a low-qualifying concern. Here's what the legal counsel told Angela:

Since you've been married at least two years already, once he enters [the United States] on the immigrant visa, he's a permanent resident which means you'll be financially responsible for him.

It sounds like as long as Michael is approved for his visa in these upcoming episodes, which obviously filmed months ahead of airing, he's locked in as a permanent resident of the United States. This means there's no obvious reality where Angela can have him legally deported, and it seems like she'll be giving up some of her income, under penalty of law, to keep him surviving.

We haven't heard officially whether or not this 90 Day couple has officially divorced after marriage, but it's also worth noting that if they do get divorced, Michael is still locked in as a resident. The lawyer noted that even if they are no longer together, Angela is still on the hook for supporting him:

So, the affidavit of support says that you will provide the intending immigrant any support necessary to maintain him or her at an income that is 125% of the federal property guidelines for his or her household. So basically, he could sue you, or if he ends up needing public assistance and using it, the government could sue you. And it's very clear that divorce does not end this obligation.

Essentially, it seems like Angela cannot do anything to get Michael "kicked" out of the United States. This does make one wonder if this might've been his plan all along, which is something fans have opined online, that this was the reason his visa to the United States was continually denied in the past.

Now, he has permanent status as a citizen in the United States, and it would seem that Angela cannot get him deported to Nigeria. It's shady if this was premeditated, but given their history as a couple and Angela's various threats against him over the years, I wouldn't blame anyone for the protective measures and having insurance to stay in the U.S. if marriage doesn't work out. Given Angela is hinting at a 90 Day Fiancé exit after this season, maybe Michael is destined for a spinoff storyline?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and streams on Max.