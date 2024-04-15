90 Day Fiancé's Emily Learned A Shocking Secret About Kobe, But Does It Impact Their Marriage?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Fuss In Boots." Read at your own risk if you haven't watched on TLC or with a Max subscription.

Before 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? kicked off its latest season, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise ranked low on the cast drama list in my mind. Thus far, my expectations were solidly met there, but then along came Episode 5, and I'm now wondering how far up they should jump. My mind was changed after that big revelation about their past, which Emily accidentally learned about while talking to Kobe's friends.

As 90 Day Fiancé fans continue to wonder where Angela Deem is, the potential for scandal-brewing in future episodes is high with Emily and Kobe. How will the couple, frequently accused of being ungrateful for their massive support system, work past Emily learning about Kobe's former lover?

Kobe Had A Girlfriend Back Home When He Was Dating Emily

Emily's conversation with Kobe's friend following their handball match was more or less a confrontation about the friend's concerns for her. When the friend started explaining his reasonings for being worried about the relationship, it was noted that he'd questioned whether Kobe was making the right decision leaving his girlfriend in Cameroon for Emily after they first met in China. Emily was shocked by this news, revealing she had no idea he was in another relationship when they started seeing each other.

Emily didn't seem overtly alarmed by the reveal, which is understandable considering they're now married and have children together, but she wasn't necessarily thrilled to be blindsided by this news so long after the fact. I'd imagine she'll have plenty of follow-up questions for her husband, especially considering that two-year gap that took place after their engagement and pregnancy news, but before he was able to move to the U.S.

Are Emily And Kobe Still Together In 2024?

90 Day Fiancé fans are always invested in which couples split and are still together, and given Emily and Kobe have had a lot of dramatic moments in their past seasons, a breakup wouldn't be out of the question. But while there might be some issues with Kobe withholding a reveal like that, I would wager their marriage was able to survive that lie by omission.

Emily and Kobe just announced in March 2024 that they'd welcomed their third child (via US Magazine), and all signs are still pointing to the notion that they are still a happily married couple. Given that filming took place so long before that announcement, I would reckon that they've at least worked through Kobe having a girlfriend back when they met, and are possibly continuing to work on the other issues they've had since becoming a TV couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Max. Now is certainly the time to catch up for those who haven't had a chance to jump in yet, as this season is starting to heat up with big moments for each couple.